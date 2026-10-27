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THE GILDED AGE Cast Previews Season 4 Storylines

Five cast members from the Emmy-nominated HBO Max drama previewed the new episodes together.

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Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson and Denée Benton appeared together on Good Morning America to discuss what viewers can expect from the upcoming season of THE GILDED AGE. The cast members spoke about the direction of the Emmy-nominated period drama as the show prepares to return with new episodes.

Coon plays Bertha Russell and Nixon plays Ada Brooks in the series, which previous BroadwayWorld coverage has noted is created, written and executive produced by Julian Fellowes. According to that prior reporting, Season 4 follows Bertha Russell's family reckoning with the consequences of her rise in society, while Agnes van Rhijn seeks to regain her position, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws.

The Good Morning America appearance brought together several principal cast members at once, offering a joint conversation about the season rather than individual promotional stops. Jacobson and Benton joined Coon and Nixon alongside Spector to speak about the new episodes as a group.

A separate behind-the-scenes look at the production, featuring Fellowes along with cast members Christine Baranski, Coon and Nixon, was previously shared ahead of the season's premiere on HBO Max. That earlier video offered additional detail on the production process behind the new season.

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