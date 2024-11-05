News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE FILM LAB PRESENTS Season 18 to Premiere Nationwide on December 1st

This season will showcase the exceptional talent from the 2024 72 Hour Shootout filmmaking competition, bringing diverse voices to viewers across the country.

By: Nov. 05, 2024
THE FILM LAB PRESENTS Season 18 to Premiere Nationwide on December 1st Image
The Film Lab (also known as the Asian American Film Lab) has announced the nationwide premiere of the 18th season of Film Lab Presents, hosted by Jennifer Betit Yen, airing Sundays starting December 1. This season will showcase the exceptional talent from the 2024 72 Hour Shootout filmmaking competition, bringing diverse voices and stories to over one million viewers across the country.

In addition to the winning films from the 72 Hour Shootout, this season includes a special made-for-TV standalone episode airing on December 8, Hey Ladies, a biting satire that presents a world where privilege can be boxed and sold as a commodity. The film offers an outrageous, comedic solution to life's inequalities, giving marginalized individuals an absurd way to bypass systemic bias and social frustrations-all while highlighting the uncomfortable truths about privilege and social inequities. Written by Betit Yen and featuring David Choi, lead in the 2024 Shootout Grand Prize winner, Hey Ladies is a must-watch for audiences who enjoy sharp humor that makes them think. It was produced in conjunction with Samantha Merrick and Calliope Prods.

"Film Lab's mission has always been to uplift underrepresented voices and tell stories that inspire change," says Betit Yen. "This season, we are excited to share the creative brilliance of the 72 Hour Shootout filmmakers and present Hey Ladies, which uses humor to explore the nuances of privilege and power dynamics in today's society."

The 2024 Film Lab Presents will broadcast on CrossingsTV via Comcast and Spectrum in Chicago, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Sacramento-Fresno, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. at 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (local time). In Dallas, Texas, it will air on The Asian Channel from 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m. CT.

Episode Lineup:

  • December 1 - Film Lab Presents Practical Dreamer

  • December 8 - Film Lab Presents Blueprints of Imagination (featuring Hey Ladies)

  • December 15 - Film Lab Presents The Dreamer's Dilemma

  • December 22 - Film Lab Presents From Fantasy to Function

  • December 29 - Film Lab Presents Dreams with a Deadline

  • January 5, 2025 - Film Lab Presents The Practical Visionary

These episodes will feature winning films from the 2024 72 Hour Shootout, a competition that empowers filmmakers from all backgrounds to create short films that amplify underrepresented voices, particularly within the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. This season of Film Lab Presents both entertains audiences and sparks conversations about equitable representation in the media.

"We, at Crossings TV, feel so fortunate for the wonderful partnership with Film Lab," shares Daniel Sakaya, CrossingsTV COO. "It's really incredible to see the craftsmanship and creativity of the 72 Hour Shootout films improve each year and as always, we are most excited to bring them to our audiences across the country."

Winning Films Include:

  • Blue Agate by Sezen Hatta of Team Possible

  • Lola's Spaghetti by Veanne Cao of Team Usine

  • Requiem by Pearl Lam of Team Gold Standard Productions

  • Distance by Sean Nguyen of Team Sedulous Films

  • MSG by Keith Leung & Alan He of Team We, Chinese

  • Dreamweaver by Chris Caccioppoli of Team Chimera Entertainment

  • Lil Little Tokyo by Team Kamaboko Buds

  • You Don't Need Me by Jenni Loo of Team Lychee Lychee

  • Ulam by Tyler Cino Maradiaga of Team Feirstein

  • The Next Stop Is by William Zhou of Team Noboo

  • Additional films from the 72 Hour Shootout will also be included, up to the top 50!

About The Film Lab:

The Film Lab is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization devoted to promoting gender and racial parity in film and television programming. Through public programming, the 72 Hour Shootout filmmaking competition, and our in-house entertainment production arm (AAFL TV), we ensure that stories and voices too often silenced in mainstream media are heard-not just as whispers, but as shouts to the world.



Videos