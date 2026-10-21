THE EYES OF GHANA to Open in Theaters with Obama, IShowSpeed

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THE EYES OF GHANA, executive produced by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama and featuring IShowSpeed as a producer, will open in theaters across the United States and Canada on October 28, 2026 for one night only. The film is directed by two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot.

From Oscar-winning director Ben Proudfoot, THE EYES OF GHANA is a feature documentary following 94-year-old documentarian Chris Hesse—personal cinematographer to forgotten African icon Kwame Nkrumah—as he races against blindness and time to rescue and repatriate a secret trove of over 1,000 films that captured the birth of African independence in the fifties and sixties. Yet unseen by the public, these films may not only rewrite Ghanaian and African history—but world history itself.

Tickets and theater locations can be found at TheEyesofGhana.com.

Credits

Directed by | Ben Proudfoot

Executive Produced by | Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, John Akomfrah, Kofi Amoo-Gottfied, Dan & Lian Gill, Max Johnson, Jonathan E. Lim, Paula Madison, Michael Risley, Josh Rosenberg, David Treatman, Esther Wojcicki

Produced by | Nana Adwoa Frimpong, Ben Proudfoot, Anita Afonu, Moses Bwayo, Brandon Somerhalder, Ethan Lewis, Vinnie Malhotra and Darren Watkins

Original Score by | Kris Bowers

About IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed, born Darren Watkins Jr., is an American creator and entertainer whose work connects audiences across borders and cultures. A Cincinnati native with more than 200 million followers and subscribers across platforms, he has built a global community through livestreams that invite viewers to experience the world alongside him. His international broadcasts have made cultural discovery a shared experience, bringing people from different backgrounds together in real time. He was named to the inaugural TIME100 Creators list and ranked No. 1 on Rolling Stone's 2025 Most Influential Creators list. His honors also include consecutive Streamer of the Year awards in 2024 and 2025.

About Higher Ground

Higher Ground was founded by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. From scripted and unscripted television, feature films, and animated series to podcasts and digital series, the company tells widely acclaimed stories across all platforms. Higher Ground has earned 3 Academy Award nominations (winning the Oscar for American Factory), 12 Emmy nominations, and 3 Grammy nominations, producing celebrated projects like Leave the World Behind, and Crip Camp. The company's hit podcasts include IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, The Wonder of Stevie, and the Peabody Award-winning Fela Kuti: Fear No Man. For more information on Higher Ground projects, visit HigherGroundMedia.com.

About Breakwater Studios

Breakwater Studios is a two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaking company dedicated to short documentaries and the work they inspire. Founded in 2012 by Ben Proudfoot and based in Los Angeles, the studio won Oscars for The Queen of Basketball and The Last Repair Shop and earned a nomination for A Concerto Is a Conversation. Its films have been honored at Sundance, Telluride, Tribeca, SXSW, the Emmys, the Peabody Awards, and Cannes Lions, where The Final Copy of Ilon Specht won the 2025 Film Grand Prix. Alongside The Eyes of Ghana, Breakwater's 2026 releases include Netflix's The Baddest Speechwriter of All, co-directed by Proudfoot and Stephen Curry and winner of the Sundance Short Film Grand Jury Prize; HBO Documentary Films' The Buffalo Miracle; and Victor Gabriel's I Got My Brother, an SXSW Audience Award winner executive produced by John Legend and released by L.A. Times Studios. Learn more at breakwaterstudios.com.





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