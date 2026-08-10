A GREAT BOOK WITH BARACK OBAMA Podcast to Launch from Audible, Higher Ground

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Audible and Higher Ground, the media company founded by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, have announced A GREAT BOOK WITH Barack Obama, a new podcast series hosted by President Obama. The six-episode program will feature the former president in conversation with six guests about books that have shaped his outlook, marking the latest release under Audible and Higher Ground's exclusive first-look content deal. The series is set to debut exclusively on Audible.

Guests will be announced at a later date.

President Barack Obama said: 'Great books have always helped me figure out who I am and what I believe. The six books featured in this series have stayed with me throughout my life, and each one has something to teach us about the human experience. For this podcast, I invited some friends to explore why they resonate, how they can shape our understanding of ourselves and each other, and why literature matters now more than ever. I hope listeners will be inspired to discover or rediscover books that change the way they see themselves and the world.'

Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible, said: 'President Obama has a remarkable ability to connect books to the questions of who we are and how we see the world. In A Great Book, he invites us into deeply personal conversations about books that have shaped not only a President, but also a person and citizen. This series represents everything we strive for at Audible: connecting listeners with transformative storytelling through the intimacy of audio. We're honored to continue our collaboration with Higher Ground and to bring this series to our global audience.'

Dan Fierman, Head of Audio at Higher Ground, said: 'President Obama has always been a champion of reading, and this series captures his genuine passion for literature in a way that is personal and accessible. These authentic conversations explore how books can challenge us, comfort us, and change us. The chemistry between President Obama and each guest creates truly special moments that remind us why storytelling matters. We're proud to collaborate with Audible on a project that honors both the intimacy of audio and the power of great books.'

Some books change the way you see the world. In A Great Book with Barack Obama, President Obama is joined by six of the most compelling thinkers, writers, and artists of our time to revisit the books that shaped his life and perspective on the world. Reflecting on identity, power, memory, and culture, the conversations between President Obama and his guests explore one central question: what do the stories we love tell us about the world we live in and the world we want to create?

Previous Audible and Higher Ground projects include Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast hosted by Michelle Obama, Your Mama's Kitchen: Conversations from the Heart of the Home hosted by Michele Norris, The Wonder of Stevie hosted by Wesley Morris, the Peabody Award-winner Fela Kuti: Fear No Man hosted by Jad Abumrad, and Reconstruction: The Unfinished Promise, a collaboration with The History Channel and Pushkin Industries hosted by Malcolm Gladwell and featuring President Barack Obama. Audible and Higher Ground's ongoing collaboration reinforces Higher Ground's commitment to audio. Since its inception, Higher Ground, an Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning media company, has brought powerful stories to life.

About Audible, Inc.

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible's catalog includes more than 1 million audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers and world-renowned entertainers.

About Higher Ground

Higher Ground was founded by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. From scripted and unscripted television, feature films, and animated series to podcasts and digital series, the company tells widely acclaimed stories across all platforms. Higher Ground has earned 3 Academy Award nominations (winning the Oscar for American Factory), 12 Emmy nominations, and 3 Grammy nominations, producing celebrated projects like Leave the World Behind, Crip Camp, Rustin, and American Symphony. The company's hit podcasts include IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, The Wonder of Stevie, and the Peabody Award-winning Fela Kuti: Fear No Man. For more information on Higher Ground projects, visit HigherGroundMedia.com.

The book selections for the series include The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin, Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison, All the Pretty Horses by Cormac McCarthy, Gilead by Marilynne Robinson, All the King's Men by Robert Penn Warren, and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy by John le Carré. Guests for each episode have not yet been announced.

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