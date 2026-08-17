THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA Trailer Reveals Wanda and Leon's New Paths

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FX has unveiled the official trailer for THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA, a new series built around two familiar faces from SNOWFALL. Gail Bean returns as Wanda Bell and Isaiah John returns as Leon Simmons, with the footage tracing their attempts to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles as the aftermath of the crack epidemic gives way to the rise of West Coast rap.

The trailer establishes Wanda as a driving force who believes rap music can reshape American culture, assembling what the series describes as a ragtag group of geniuses while pursuing that vision. Isaiah John's Leon takes a different route, having vowed to leave the streets behind to run a free legal clinic, a choice that creates friction with Wanda as their paths diverge. John previously discussed his SNOWFALL character's bond with Franklin Saint in Damson Idris and Isaiah John on Franklin and Leon's Bond in SNOWFALL, which traced how their relationship evolved across all six seasons of the original series.

The new series expands the world with additional characters pulled into Wanda's orbit, including her cousins Lamar Kinsey (Asante Blackk) and James Kinsey (Peyton Alex Smith), along with volatile local rapper Artillery (Simmie "Buddy" Sims III), who is already entangled with law enforcement. Wanda's internship with former D-boy-turned-label-owner Darryl "DG" Grant (Brandon Mychal Smith) creates opportunities but also deepens tensions between Wanda and Leon.

THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA premieres 9.8 on FX and Hulu.

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