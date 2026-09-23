THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA Featurette Traces LA Sample's Street Roots

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FX has posted a new featurette titled 'Behind the Beat: Track Four - Back to the Hood,' the latest installment in a series examining the music behind THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA. This entry traces an iconic sample built off the culture and streets of Los Angeles, showing how that piece of music history found its way into the show's soundtrack.

THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA follows SNOWFALL characters Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they attempt to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles amid the fallout of the crack epidemic and the rise of West Coast rap. Wanda works to assemble what the series calls a ragtag group of geniuses, pulling in her cousins Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, and James Kinsey, played by Peyton Alex Smith, while pursuing volatile local rapper Artillery, played by Simmie 'Buddy' Sims III.

The series has repeatedly used its Behind the Beat featurettes to unpack the music driving its story, including an earlier installment that detailed how an unreleased Nipsey Hussle verse became the show's LA theme song and another that broke down the track 'Officer Blackman' and its ties to 1990s Los Angeles sounds and social issues.

New episodes of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA air Tuesdays on FX and stream on Hulu. For more on the series' cast and the family dynamics driving its story, see Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith Break Down Family Bonds on THE DROP After Show.

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