THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA Cast Goes Behind the Scenes in New After Show

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FX has released a trailer for the After Show companion podcast tied to THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA, giving audiences a preview of the conversations planned around the new SNOWFALL spinoff. Host DJ Hed leads the series, which promises to take listeners behind the scenes of the show's depiction of 1990s Los Angeles and the rise of West Coast rap in the aftermath of the crack epidemic.

The After Show trailer features cast members Gail Bean and Isaiah John, who reprise their SNOWFALL roles as Wanda Bell and Leon Simmons, alongside Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, Simmie 'Buddy' Sims III, Nicki Micheaux and Demario 'Symba' Driver. Showrunner, executive producer and writer Malcolm Spellman also joins the podcast to discuss the series, along with what the description calls key game changers who helped shape the era depicted onscreen.

THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA follows Wanda's belief that West Coast rap can reshape American culture as she assembles what the series describes as a ragtag group of geniuses, while Leon pursues a different path after vowing to leave the streets behind. The series premieres September 8 on FX and Hulu, with the After Show podcast set to accompany episodes for listeners seeking additional context on the cast and production.

Prior BroadwayWorld coverage detailed how the show's trailer traces Wanda and Leon's diverging paths and how the series built its period-accurate soundtrack, both threads the After Show podcast appears positioned to expand upon with cast and crew input. THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA Trailer Reveals Wanda and Leon's New Paths

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