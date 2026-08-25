THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA Team Breaks Down Its West Coast Rap Soundtrack

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FX released a new behind-the-scenes featurette titled 'Behind the Beat: Track One Rydah,' spotlighting the music powerhouses behind THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA. The clip pulls back the curtain on the iconic sounds created for the series, capturing the rise of West Coast rap in 1990s Los Angeles, the backdrop for the show's storyline.

THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA follows SNOWFALL characters Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) as they attempt to reinvent themselves amid the fallout of the crack epidemic. Wanda is driven by the belief that West Coast rap can reshape American culture, and she assembles what the series calls a ragtag group of geniuses to help realize that vision, pulling in her cousins Lamar Kinsey (Asante Blackk) and James Kinsey (Peyton Alex Smith) along the way.

The series also tracks Wanda's pursuit of volatile local rapper Artillery (Simmie 'Buddy' Sims III), who is already entangled with law enforcement, and her internship with former dealer-turned-label-owner Darryl 'DG' Grant (Brandon Mychal Smith), which creates opportunities but strains her relationship with Leon. Leon, for his part, has vowed to leave the streets behind and pursue atonement through a free legal clinic, a decision that puts him increasingly at odds with Wanda's ambitions.

The music-focused featurette arrives as FX continues to build out the world of the series following its trailer release. THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA Trailer Reveals Wanda and Leon's New Paths detailed how the show traces the two characters' diverging journeys as ambition, loyalty and survival collide.

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