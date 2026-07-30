Damson Idris's Franklin Saint Provokes a Cop in New SNOWFALL Clip

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FX shared a new clip from SNOWFALL centered on Franklin Saint, played by Damson Idris, taunting a police officer by asking out the officer's daughter. The moment, posted to social media under the tags #SnowfallFX, #FranklinSaint, and #DamsonIdris, showcases the brash confidence that defines Franklin's character as his conflicts with law enforcement mount.

Idris stars as Franklin Saint, the character at the center of SNOWFALL's chronicle of the crack cocaine epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles. His performance has anchored the series across its run, including the dynamic between Franklin and his longtime friend Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, which has served as a defining relationship throughout the show.

This latest clip highlights Franklin's willingness to provoke authority directly, a trait that has fueled much of the character's rise and the mounting pressure surrounding him. The scene plays into the show's larger portrait of a young man testing the limits of power in a city where every interaction carries risk.

All episodes of SNOWFALL are available to stream on Hulu. For more on the bond between Franklin and Leon across the series, read BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the two actors discussing their characters' evolving relationship.

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