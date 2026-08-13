Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys Open Up About Their Relationship In New Interview

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Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are getting candid about their relationship in a new interview with Variety, portions of which were shared on TODAY. The two actors, both Emmy nominees this year, discussed how they built their partnership alongside their respective careers and how they each go about choosing roles.

The conversation touches on the balancing act between their professional lives and their life together, with both actors weighing in on what factors into deciding which projects to pursue. The interview offers a rare joint look at how the two navigate being in the public eye as a couple while each maintaining distinct acting careers.

Beyond the relationship talk, the interview delves into their individual approaches to selecting roles, giving viewers insight into the creative decision-making that has shaped their recent Emmy-nominated work this awards season.

The clip, posted to TODAY's channel, offers just a glimpse of the fuller Variety conversation, with Russell and Rhys speaking openly about the intersection of their careers and their years-long relationship.

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