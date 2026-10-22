THE DAILY SHOW with Ronny Chieng to Feature Taika Waititi

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Ronny Chieng hosted an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central, with guest Taika Waititi joining to discuss his new film, 'Klara and the Sun.'

Academy Award-winning writer and director Taika Waititi joined Ronny Chieng to discuss his new film 'Klara and the Sun.' The two discuss working with a star-studded cast to create an unexpectedly topical film about robot friends, shooting the film in New Zealand, and how the film industry in Waititi's home country has changed over the years. Plus, Ronny shares his experience working with Waititi and how the director prioritizes giving back to the communities that make his movies possible.

'All of us have to remember that we're just little kids trapped in grown-up bodies… You still have to be playful and curious,' Waititi said.

Highlights

In another segment, 'Trump Nixes Hegseth's Livestream Execution & JD Vance Unleashes New Laugh,' a guffawing JD Vance struggles to remember what he's good at, a Venezuelan billionaire knows the way to Trump's heart is a bribe, and Ronny Chieng gets down to the real reason Pete Hegseth's livestream firing squad got canceled: ableism?

In this edition of In My Opinion, Mo Amer looks at how Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed remains a formidable candidate despite facing a barrage of increasingly unhinged Islamophobia. Mo explains that El-Sayed is neutralizing his attackers with a not-so-secret weapon: He's likable! Just as Zohran Mamdani was able to charm and disarm President Trump, El-Sayed is winning over people like Fox News's Jesse Watters by being a relatable guy with charisma to spare... and the TikTok dance moves to match.

Digital Originals

As candidates make their closing arguments to voters ahead of Election Day, Jon Stewart is joined by Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed to talk about the state of his race in the final stretch. Together, they discuss how his family's immigrant background shaped his politics, the case he's making to skeptical voters, and the disconnect between the issues dominating media coverage and the concerns Michiganders are raising on the ground. Plus, Jon answers listeners' questions about AI-generated music, fake polls, and fake news.

All-new episodes of THE DAILY SHOW air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.

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