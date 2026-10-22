Taika Waititi on Shooting KLARA AND THE SUN in New Zealand
The director discusses a star-studded cast and giving back to the communities behind his films.
Taika Waititi joined Ronny Chieng on THE DAILY SHOW to discuss his new film "Klara and the Sun," calling it an unexpectedly topical story about robot companions. Waititi, an Academy Award-winning writer and director, spoke about assembling a star-studded cast for the project and reflected on what drew him to the material.
Much of the conversation centered on Waititi's decision to film in New Zealand, his home country, and how the local film industry has shifted over the years he has worked there. He offered a broader view on creative life as well, telling Chieng, "All of us have to remember that we're just little kids trapped in grown-up bodies... You still have to be playful and curious."
Chieng, who has worked with Waititi previously, used part of the segment to share his own experience on set, noting how the director prioritizes giving back to the communities that make his productions possible. That theme ran alongside the pair's discussion of New Zealand's growing film infrastructure and what it has meant for projects like "Klara and the Sun."
The interview kept its focus on the mechanics of production, from casting to location, rather than dwelling on plot details, giving viewers a look at how Waititi approached bringing the film to his home turf.
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