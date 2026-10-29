THE DAILY SHOW to Feature David Byrne on New Episode

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Jordan Klepper hosted an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central, with guest David Byrne joining to discuss his new book.

Legendary musician, artist, and author David Byrne chats with Jordan Klepper about his new book 'Sleeping Beauties: Why Good Ideas Go Dormant and How They Wake Up.' The two discuss Kafka, Melville, and other historical luminaries whose greatest works often went overlooked until their rediscovery later on, how modern hubris repeatedly ignores wisdom of the past, as well as Byrne's research process for unearthing these forgotten stories. Plus, Byrne shares his writing process behind the song 'Let Me Sell You A Dream,' which he wrote and performed for the documentary, 'Musk.'

Highlights

Brent Taylor's D**k Pics, Trump's Ass Obsession & Alaska's Dueling Dan Sullivans

With less than a week until the 2026 midterms, Republicans are running out of ways to expose their own weaknesses, so Tennessee congressional candidate Brent Taylor chose the most literal way: with a d**k pic scandal. Jordan Klepper breaks down Taylor's 'youthful indiscretion' from when he was 53, Trump's ongoing ass tour, and the president's DOJ moving to block certification of Alaska's Senate race over confusion around two candidates named Dan Sullivan, but only if the Republican Dan loses.

In this installment of In My Opinion, Charlamagne Tha God looks at how politicians and pundits are turning the 2026 midterms into a masculinity contest. From Fox News trashing Troy Jackson's manhood over a cup of boba tea to Democrats going hard at the gym in campaign ads, Charlamagne takes on the cartoonish machismo in America's political discourse with a reminder that, in the end, 'being a man' comes down to character.

Digital Originals

Data Centers, Debt & the Risks of AI's Finances w/ Ed Zitron | The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart

As Anthropic files for what may become the largest IPO in history, Jon is joined by Ed Zitron of EZ Primary Research, the 'Where's Your Ed At' newsletter, and the 'Better Offline' podcast. Together, they break down the precarious financing structures, circular deals, and mounting debts propping up the AI boom—and whether the technology is actually delivering results that justify such historic levels of investment. Plus, Jon answers listeners' questions about Jan 6-ing the midterms, Sexiest Man Alive and Halloween tricks or treats!

All-new episodes of THE DAILY SHOW air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.

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