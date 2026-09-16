THE CIRCUS to Launch Duck Soup Cinema's 46th Season
Organist Jelani Eddington and vaudeville performers Doc the Rube, Wayne the Wizard, and Marvelous Michelle will accompany the screening at Overture Center in Madison.
Overture Center's silent movie series Duck Soup Cinema returns on Saturday, October 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. with 'The Circus.' Tickets ($13.05) are available at overture.org, by calling (608) 258-4141 or in person at Overture's ticket office.
The screening kicks off Duck Soup Cinema's 46th season with Charlie Chaplin's 'The Circus.' When Chaplin's lovable Little Tramp character accidentally becomes the star attraction at a struggling circus, every mishap turns into unforgettable comedy. Filled with inventive physical humor and heartwarming moments, the timeless charm of 'The Circus' makes it a perfect introduction to silent film for newcomers and a favorite for longtime fans alike.
The event will feature special guest Scott O'Donnell, executive director of Circus World & Al. Ringling Theatre.
The film is sourced from Janus Films. Organist Jelani Eddington will provide live accompaniment, with vaudeville performers Doc the Rube, Wayne the Wizard, and Marvelous Michelle - The Bubble Lady also appearing.
About Duck Soup Cinema
Duck Soup Cinema has become a cherished tradition at Overture Center, celebrating the legacy of the Capitol Theater's silent film heritage. Born from the vision to bring the Grand Barton Organ back into the spotlight, the series began as the Sounds of Silents before evolving into its current form in 2004. Each year, 2-5 films are presented with live accompaniment from a skilled organist, whose performance mirrors the emotions of the actors, just as it did when the theater first opened in 1928.
This season, Duck Soup Cinema celebrates unforgettable characters who refuse to play by the rules. From Charlie Chaplin's lovable Little Tramp to Pola Negri's fearless dancer and Clara Bow's spirited Hula, each film follows a charismatic outsider whose humor, heart and determination turn convention upside down.
About Overture Center for the Arts
Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, Wis. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and five galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in more than 500,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. At least 30 percent of these experiences are through Overture's free or low-cost education and engagement programs. Overture's mission is to support and elevate the community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...