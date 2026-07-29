TCM to Launch New Weekly Franchise FILMS ON FILM

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Turner Classic Movies is set to launch a new weekly programming franchise titled FILMS ON FILM, dedicated to films centered on the art and business of moviemaking. The initiative marks the latest addition to the network's slate of themed programming blocks.

New Friday Night Franchise Debuts September 4 with the Broadcast Premiere of Charles Grodin: Rebel with a Cause

Los Angeles, CA – July 29, 2026 - Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will launch Films on Film, a new franchise dedicated to the art, craft, history and preservation of movies, beginning Friday, Sept. 4. Hosted by TCM Host Ben Mankiewicz, Films on Film will air every Friday night and feature a documentary followed by companion programming that provides a deeper exploration and celebration of the night's topic or theme.

Celebrating film as both an art form and a historical record, Films on Film offers viewers a deeper appreciation for the filmmakers, performers, composers, archivists and institutions that create, preserve and present the movies audiences adore.

'Films on Film is an extension of what TCM has always loved doing—sharing not only great movies, but the stories behind them,' said Charlie Tabesh, Senior Vice President of Programming at TCM. 'These documentaries provide fascinating new perspectives on filmmaking, film history and preservation, and pairing them with classic features gives viewers an opportunity to experience those stories in a deeper, more meaningful way.'

The inaugural month of programming includes the television premieres of acclaimed documentaries, alongside classic feature films that expand on each week's theme.

Friday, Sept. 4 opens the franchise with the broadcast premiere of Charles Grodin: Rebel with a Cause (2025), a portrait of the beloved actor and comedian. The documentary is followed by Grodin favorites Midnight Run (1988), 11 Harrowhouse (1974), Seems Like Old Times (1980) and The Woman in Red (1984).

On Friday, Sept. 11, TCM presents Ennio (2021), director Giuseppe Tornatore's acclaimed documentary celebrating legendary composer Ennio Morricone. The evening continues with films featuring some of Morricone's most memorable scores, including A Fistful of Dollars (1964), The Great Silence (1968), The Mission (1986) and The Battle of Algiers (1966).

Coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month, Friday, Sept. 18 features the broadcast premiere of Beyond the Border: Latino Representation in Hollywood (2026), presented with film historian Luis Reyes. The evening continues with Mi Familia (1995) and Giant (1956), exploring the evolution of Latino representation in American cinema.

The month concludes on Friday, Sept. 25 with The Tramp and the Dictator (2002), examining how comedy confronted fascism during World War II. The documentary is followed by Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator (1940), Ernst Lubitsch's To Be or Not to Be (1942), Mel Brooks' The Producers (1967), Once Upon a Honeymoon (1942) and Which Way to the Front? (1970).

September 2026 Schedule

Friday, Sept. 4 – Charles Grodin

8:00 p.m. – Charles Grodin: Rebel with a Cause (2025) Television Premiere

10:00 p.m. – Midnight Run (1988)

12:15 a.m. – 11 Harrowhouse (1974)

2:15 a.m. – Seems Like Old Times (1980)

4:00 a.m. – The Woman in Red (1984)

Friday, Sept. 11 – Ennio Morricone

8:00 p.m. – Ennio (2021)

11:00 p.m. – A Fistful of Dollars (1964)

1:00 a.m. – The Great Silence (1968)

3:00 a.m. – The Mission (1986)

5:00 a.m. – The Battle of Algiers (1966)

Friday, Sept. 18 – Latino Representation in Hollywood

8:00 p.m. – Beyond the Border: Latino Representation in Hollywood (2026) Television Premiere

9:30 p.m. – Mi Familia (1995)

12:00 a.m. – Giant (1956)

Friday, Sept. 25 – Comedy vs. Fascism

8:00 p.m. – The Tramp and the Dictator (2002)

9:00 p.m. – The Great Dictator (1940)

11:15 p.m. – To Be or Not to Be (1942)

1:00 a.m. – The Producers (1967)

2:45 a.m. – Once Upon a Honeymoon (1942)

4:45 a.m. – Which Way to the Front? (1970)

About Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents classic films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world highlighting 'Where Then Meets Now.' TCM features insights from Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz along with hosts Alicia Malone, Dave Karger, Jacqueline Stewart and Eddie Muller, plus interviews with a wide range of special guests and serves as the ultimate movie lover destination. With three decades as a leading authority in classic film, TCM offers critically acclaimed series like Two for One and Reframed, along with annual programming events like 31 Days of Oscar and Summer Under the Stars. TCM also directly connects with movie fans through popular events such as the annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood and the TCM Classic Cruise. In addition, TCM recently produced its sixth season of the podcast 'The Plot Thickens,' as well as 'Talking Pictures with Ben Mankiewicz,' in partnership with HBO Max, currently in its third season. TCM hosts a wealth of material online at tcm.com and through the Watch TCM mobile app. Fans can also enjoy a classic movie experience on the TCM hub on HBO Max.

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