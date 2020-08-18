THE BROTHERHOOD Will Be Presented At Upcoming Oregon and Toronto Short Film Festivals

The film will appear at the Oregon Short Film Festival Summer 2020 and the Third Phoenix International Short Film Festival in Toronto.

Following up on the successful 2019 festival launch of her short film "The Brotherhood," New York-based writer/producer/director Renee Flemings announced upcoming screenings of the 23-minute award-winning film at the Oregon Short Film Festival Summer 2020 (August 16-19, 2020) and the Third Phoenix International Short Film Festival in Toronto, Canada (Feb, 27-28, 2021).

Adapted from her play of the same name, "The Brotherhood" focuses on two brothers, Stefan and Eric, who struggle to come to terms the loss of their younger brother. Starring actors CK Allen and Ian Mose Eaton, the film - which was filmed in New York City - touches on themes of family, trust and police brutality. View a trailer of the film here: https://youtu.be/7OqYEzEwKLc The film also garnered Flemings the "Best Writer of a Short" award at the 2019 Seventh Annual Chain Film Festival in Manhattan.

"The Brotherhood" will be screened outdoors at the Oregon Short Film Summer Festival (OSFF) on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Sunshine Mill Winery and Drive-Up Theater, located at 901 East 2nd Street in The Dalles, Oregon (approx. 80 miles from Portland). "Brotherhood" co-star Ian Mose Eaton is a finalist in the festival's Best Actor (video) category and the film will be screened as part of the Drama, Dark Drama, Relationship Drama, Documentary film block at 8:00pm (PDT). Admission for the film block is $30.00 per car. Attendees are expected to stay in their vehicles; refreshments will be available for purchase. For additional information, go to: https://www.filmfestivalcircuit.com/oregon-short-film-festival or call (503) 506-7910.

In February 2021, the film will go to Toronto, Canada for the Phoenix International Short Film Festival (PISFF), where it will be screened alongside other winners of the monthly online competition February 27-28, 2021, at the Richmond Hill Center of the Performing Arts, located at 10268 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario. For schedule and ticket information, go to: https://phoenixshortfestival.com/ or call 647-709-6695

Says Flemings, "I wrote ["The Brotherhood"] as part of a tradition on the birthday of Dr. King [Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.] of creating something new inspired by my perspective of how far we have or have not come as a society as it relates to his dreams and hopes for us as human beings." The play had several readings and a production in Arizona as part of B-3 Productions Super Shorts, and in Ithaca, New York, as part of their Town Hall Short Play Fest.

Flemings, who hails from Louisville Kentucky, has served as an educator working with several arts education programs in New York. She has performed and produced plays at The Triad, Henry Street Settlement (NYC), The National Black Theatre Festival, The Women's International Theatre Festival (Philadelphia, PA), Metropolitan Playhouse, The Drilling Company, Spotlight On and Blue Diamond Productions, as well as having productions in Australia, Japan and France, and readings at Cross Roads Theatre in New Brunswick, NJ and New York's Roundabout Theatre Company. Flemings has also written several short plays with The Bechdel Group and was thrilled to be a participant of 2018's 48 HOURS in Harlem. Her play "Strange Weather" was selected as a 2004 Eugene O'Neill Conference finalist and she is formerly a rider/writer on The A Train Plays. A graduate of Empire State College (BA in Theatre), the multitalented Flemings also provided vocals for local blues band A.K.A Smith and Jones, formerly "Renee and The Derelicts." Publications include: Playing With Canons, Estrogenius Short Plays, Best Male Monologues (Smith & Krause).

For more OSFF information, follow on Facebook: @OregonShortFilmFestival. For PISFF information, follow on Instagram @ phoenixshortfestival For information on Flemings' background and upcoming projects, go to: www.ReneeFlemings.com.

