THE BIKERIDERS, Starring Jodie Comer, Available to Own or Rent on Digital Tomorrow

The Bikeriders will be available for the first time exclusively on digital platforms where you can RENT OR BUY beginning July 9, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, The Bikeriders is inspired by true events and delivers on an exhilarating tale about legacy and freedom within a band of outsiders.



Written and directed by Jeff Nichols (Mud, Take Shelter), The Bikeriders boasts a power-house ensemble cast including Emmy®, BAFTA®, and Tony Award® winner Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”, The Last Duel) alongside Academy Award® nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Dune: Part Two) and Academy Award® nominee Tom Hardy (The Revenant, Dunkirk, Inception). Other impressive cast members include two-time Academy Award® nominee Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook (Logan, The Predator) and Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”, Triple 9).



The Bikeriders captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Butler), the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals, led by the enigmatic Johnny (Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

