OUTLANDER: Season 8 Set for Collector's Edition Blu-ray and DVD Release

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Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will release the eighth and final season of OUTLANDER in a Collector's Edition Blu-ray set and on standard DVD, the company has announced. The release will include all ten episodes of the concluding season along with bonus material such as deleted scenes, a blooper reel, and a retrospective featurette titled OUTLANDER FOR ALL TIME. The Collector's Edition will also include collector cards and a 32-page booklet featuring behind-the-scenes photos and letters from the cast and producers. A complete series DVD box set, packaging all eight seasons together for the first time, will also be made available.

The Outlander television series is based on the series of books written by Diana Gabaldon which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The eighth and final season of the beloved series, produced by Sony Pictures Television, closes the storybook tale of Claire and Jamie Fraser (played by Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan). Alongside Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin as 'Brianna' and 'Roger MacKenzie', and John Bell as 'Young Ian', the Outlander cast has captured the hearts of audiences around the world.

The Blu-ray and DVD contain all ten episodes from the final season, plus fan favorite extras including a blooper reel, deleted scenes, and a series retrospective that celebrates the unforgettable cast, crew, costumes, and, most of all, the fans that make Outlander legendary. The Blu-ray Collector's Edition also includes collector cards and a 32-page booklet with behind-the-scenes photos and heartfelt letters from the cast and producers to the show and its fans.

Also available in time for the holidays, for the first time, the full series will be packaged in a DVD box set with all eight seasons and extras.

About Outlander Season 8

After years away fighting for the American cause in the Revolutionary War, Jamie and Claire Fraser return to Fraser's Ridge and are met by new arrivals and changes to their community. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, the MacKenzies return with information from the future that spells deadly consequences for family members and the Ridge at large. The Frasers are soon confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. Although they've left the war for America's freedom behind, their fight for Fraser's Ridge has only just begun.

Collector's Edition, Blu-ray and DVD Bonus Materials

'Outlander For All Time' Featurette

Blooper Reel

Deleted Scenes

Specs

Season 8 BD Run Time: Approx. 592 mins

Season 8 DVD Run Time: Approx. 580 mins

Rating: Not Rated

Season 8 Blu-ray: 4 Discs / Audio: English, French (PAR) / Subtitles: English, English SDH, French

Season 8 DVD: 4 Discs / Audio: English, French (PAR) / Subtitles: English, English SDH, French

OUTLANDER stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, alongside Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, Lauren Lyle, and César Domboy. The series, based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, is produced by Sony Pictures Television, with Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg serving as executive producers alongside Balfe and Heughan.

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