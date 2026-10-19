TCM Classic Cruise to Return Aboard Disney Magic in 2027

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Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced that the TCM Classic Cruise will return October 24-29, 2027, setting sail aboard the Disney Magic for five nights celebrating the very best in classic film. Departing from San Diego, CA, the 2027 voyage will travel to Catalina Island and Ensenada, Mexico.

TCM's Ben Mankiewicz will serve as prime host for the voyage, which will once again bring movie lovers together for a one-of-a-kind experience at sea. Travelers will be treated to a wide variety of TCM-themed events and activities, including appearances by legendary classic film stars, screenings of beloved movies, behind-the-scenes presentations with film experts, in-depth interviews, trivia game nights, parties and more.

'The TCM Classic Cruise is one of the most special ways we get to celebrate classic film with our fans,' said Charlie Tabesh, Senior Vice President and General Manager at TCM. 'For five days, we get to share great films, hear memorable stories and meet some of the people who helped make movie history. We're thrilled to set sail again in 2027 and create another unforgettable week for the TCM community.'

The 2026 TCM Classic Cruise sold out in record time, highlighting the popularity of the annual event among classic film fans. The cruise sailed from San Diego to Catalina Island and Ensenada, Mexico. While at sea, passengers had the opportunity to attend a wide variety of TCM-themed events and activities, including film screenings and conversations with special guests Dyan Cannon, Beau Bridges, Jane Alexander, Tina Sinatra, Gisèle Galante Chulack, Andreas Deja, Dennis Muren, Leonard Maltin and Bruce Goldstein.

TCM hosts Ben Mankiewicz, Jacqueline Stewart, Dave Karger, Eddie Muller and Alicia Malone were also on board, guiding festivities throughout the week. Other fan events included film discussions, movie trivia games, beverage tastings and live music. The six-day celebration of film also hosted multiple parties, including a reprise of the popular 'TCM Karaoke Cabaret' where TCM hosts and staff serenaded passengers with jukebox favorites, and 'California Dreamin'' theme night where guests were encouraged to dress inspired by the '60's and '70s era in the Golden State, from Laurel Canyon to the Sunset Strip followed by a fireworks celebration.

Pre-sale registration for the 2027 TCM Classic Cruise begins October 19 at www.tcmcruise.com, with public on sale beginning December 16.

About Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents classic films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world highlighting 'Where Then Meets Now.' TCM features insights from Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz along with hosts Alicia Malone, Dave Karger, Jacqueline Stewart and Eddie Muller, plus interviews with a wide range of special guests and serves as the ultimate movie lover destination. With three decades as a leading authority in classic film, TCM offers critically acclaimed series like Two for One and Reframed, along with annual programming events like 31 Days of Oscar and Summer Under the Stars. TCM also directly connects with movie fans through popular events such as the annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood and the TCM Classic Cruise. In addition, TCM recently produced its seventh season of the podcast 'The Plot Thickens,' as well as 'Talking Pictures with Ben Mankiewicz,' in partnership with HBO Max, currently in its third season. TCM hosts a wealth of material online at tcm.com and through the Watch TCM mobile app. Fans can also enjoy a classic movie experience on the TCM hub on HBO Max.





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