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Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced that the 18th annual TCM Classic Film Festival will return from Thursday, April 8 through Sunday, April 11, 2027.

Held in the heart of Hollywood, the TCM Classic Film Festival brings together movie lovers from around the world for four days of unforgettable theatrical presentations, special guests, and celebrations of film in some of Hollywood's most iconic theaters.

'The TCM Classic Film Festival is something everyone at TCM looks forward to all year, and we can't wait to be back in Hollywood with our fellow classic movie fans in April 2027,' said Genevieve McGillicuddy, Vice President, TCM Enterprises & Strategic Partnerships. 'There's something incredibly special about experiencing these films together, on the big screen and in the historic theaters where so much movie history was made.'

Additional details - including the 2027 festival theme, programming, special guests, venues, pass information and on-sale dates - will be announced in the coming months.

For updates and festival news, visit TCM.com/Festival and follow TCM on social media.

About Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents classic films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world highlighting 'Where Then Meets Now.' TCM features insights from Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz along with hosts Alicia Malone, Dave Karger, Jacqueline Stewart and Eddie Muller, plus interviews with a wide range of special guests and serves as the ultimate movie lover destination. With three decades as a leading authority in classic film, TCM offers critically acclaimed series like Two for One and Reframed, along with annual programming events like 31 Days of Oscar and Summer Under the Stars. TCM also directly connects with movie fans through popular events such as the annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood and the TCM Classic Cruise. In addition, TCM recently produced its seventh season of the podcast 'The Plot Thickens,' as well as 'Talking Pictures with Ben Mankiewicz,' in partnership with HBO Max, currently in its third season. TCM hosts a wealth of material online at tcm.com and through the Watch TCM mobile app. Fans can also enjoy a classic movie experience on the TCM hub on HBO Max.

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