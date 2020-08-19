TAMRON HALL Listings: Week of August 24 - August 28

Episodes include 'Reimagining your home during quarantine' and more.

Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of August 24, 2020. Please note: lineup is subject to change.

Monday, August 24: All new -- Online scams and COVID-19 crimes. The search for one man who allegedly used his charm to con a dozen women over the last 20 years, leaving them more than a million dollars in debt collectively - and how he was brought to justice; and a VICE News journalist who got caught up in an international love scam and documented her journey on tape. Plus, COVID-19 crisis cons, including "Zoom bombing" hackers; a woman scammed out of her stimulus money; and how a part time job opportunity nearly landed an innocent 26-year-old behind bars. And, Monica Vaca, the associate director of the Federal Trade Commission on why millennials have become a prime target for scammers during lockdown.

Tuesday, August 25: Reimagining your home during quarantine - Tamron and lifestyle expert Danny Seo surprise Tam Fam members in desperate need of home office quarantine makeovers. Plus, popular mother-daughter duo of the hit HGTV show "Good Bones" Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak discuss their fifth season and why they consider themselves neighborhood rehabilitators. And, interior designer and Quibi home renovation host Mikel Welch explains why now is a great time to redesign and redecorate, and joins Tamron for the show's first-ever "Porch Wars" - two best friends battle each other in a friendly competition to see who will come away with backyard bragging rights. Also, how a popular Milwaukee restaurant owner came up with a creative way to open just 48 HOURS after businesses were forced to close due to COVID-19. Additionally, a 10-year-old girl who has given over 1,500 art kits to children in need. (OAD: 7/13/20)

Wednesday, August 26: Tamron and lifestyle expert Danny Seo surprise Tam Fam members who opened their hearts and homes and adopted pets in need during lockdown. Plus, influential and impactful women, including: Emmy-winning actress and philanthropist Debra Messing and entrepreneur and attorney Mandana Dayani on their new podcast, "The Dissenters"; Erin Merryn, a mom of three on a mission to keep children safe from the abuse she endured as a child; 25-year-old Lash Nolen, the first Black woman to become class president of the Harvard Medical School; 20-year-old activist Deja Foxx, who made Vogue's "21 Under 21" list; Dr. Jen Arnold from TLC's "The Little Couple; and teen Alini Morse, CEO of a million-dollar business, which produces tasty alternatives to sugary candies. (OAD: 7/20/20)

Thursday, August 27: Tam Fam members compete in the first-ever "Ultimate Tam Fam Fan" trivia contest. Plus, ABC News Correspondent John Quiñones with a look at the new season of fan favorite "What Would You Do?" And, financial expert and best-selling author David Bach gives Tam Fam viewers practical financial advice during these challenging times. (OAD: 7/27/20)

Friday, August 28: Incredible stories of survival, including: a Broadway set designer who spent five weeks in a coma with COVID-19 until an experimental treatment saved his life; the young star of Netflix's "Raising Dion" refusing to let brittle bone disease break her spirit; a Florida woman who beat the odds after a boating accident left her on the brink of death; a boy recovering from a one-in-a-million fall; and a man living with a undetected 30-pound tumor. (OAD: 8/3/20)

