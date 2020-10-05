Susan Rovner Named Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUNIVERSAL TV & Streaming

She joins NBCU following a two-decade tenure at Warner Bros.

Venerable industry executive Susan Rovner begins today in her new role as Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

She joins NBCU following a two-decade tenure at Warner Bros., most recently as President of WBTV and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, where she produced dozens of successful shows for a variety of platforms. Rovner, who will work closely with Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, will report into Television and Streaming Chairman Mark Lazarus.

In this new role, Rovner will lead creative strategy for original entertainment content across NBCU's broadcast, cable and streaming platforms: NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock. With oversight over distinct content teams that will handle development and current programming for scripted, unscripted, late night and specials, Rovner's purview will also include first-run syndication, which produces seven shows, including the Daytime Emmy Award-winning "The Kelly Clarkson Show." As THE HEAD of content, Rovner will also manage key relationships with studio partners, both internal and external, as well as showrunners, producers and creative talent.

"Susan is the bold creative force we need as we rethink the future of our business," Lazarus said. "Throughout this process I have been consistently impressed by her strong perspective, track record of success and passion for content. Susan joins a great team that is poised to begin a new era at NBCU."

"I have such enormous respect for Jeff Shell and Mark Lazarus, and their vision for the future of content at NBCU made this an extraordinary opportunity," Rovner said. "I have long admired Frances Berwick and look forward to what I know will be a successful partnership. NBCU has a deep-rooted tradition of having the best programming from visionary creators, and I feel so grateful for the opportunity to join this incredible organization as it builds on that legacy to head into the future."

During her more than 20 years with WBTV, Rovner was instrumental in spearheading the company's creative expansion to develop series for on-demand/streaming services and increasing its output for premium and basic cable while maintaining the studio's position as an industry leader in production for the broadcast marketplace. Working closely with dozens of highly influential producers, Rovner was instrumental in creating many successful and hugely popular series. Greenlit under her tenure were such shows as "The Flash" and "Riverdale" for The CW, "Blindspot" for NBC, "Gotham" for FOX, "Westworld" and "Watchmen" for HBO, "You" for Netflix, "Shrill" for Hulu, "Queen Sugar" for OWN and "Ted Lasso" at Apple TV+.

Rovner previously served as Executive Vice President, Development at WBTV since 2010 and had been Co-President of Warner Horizon Scripted Television since 2014. Before that, she was WBTV's Senior Vice President of Drama Development, overseeing the development of some of the company's most successful programs. Long-running series developed by Rovner while head of drama include "The Closer," "Fringe," "Gossip Girl," "The Mentalist," "Nip/Tuck," "One Tree Hill," "Supernatural," "The Vampire Diaries" among many others.

During her time with the company, 18 series developed by Rovner, or under her leadership, have reached the 100-episode milestone.

