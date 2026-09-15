Stevie Nicks Biography LESSONS & LACE by Rachel Brodsky Released
The book explores the Fleetwood Mac icon's life and career through Brodsky's detailed account.
Music and culture journalist Rachel Brodsky released her debut book, Lessons & Lace, a biography of Stevie Nicks, on September 15 via Harmony/Penguin Random House. Structured according to different themes rather than chronologically, each chapter of the book centers on a different life lesson that Stevie Nicks has absorbed and later dispensed wisdom on.
Brodsky celebrated the release with an in-store book release event at Book Soup in Los Angeles, moderated by Los Angeles Times Pop Critic Mikael Wood. She will also appear at P&T Knitwear in New York City on September 17, moderated by Rolling Stone Senior Journalist Angie Martoccio. Additional book tour appearances are expected to be announced.
Drawing from archival first-person interviews and insights from people in Stevie Nicks' world, Lessons & Lace chronicles her story with notable quotes described as offering hard-learned, life-changing lessons. The book explores how Nicks navigated a music industry that, according to the release, 'underestimated, misunderstood, dismissed, and mocked her,' as she helped popularize a struggling mid-level rock band, became a successful solo act, and battled addiction while staying connected to her creativity, authenticity, and mysticism.
Illustrated with full-color line drawings, Lessons & Lace is described as a tribute to Nicks as a woman, style icon, prolific writer, and romantic who values the space to authentically be herself.
'Just dance. This will pass. Love will find a way. It always does.'
The book is available through Bookshop.org, Amazon, and Harmony/Penguin Random House.
Photo Credit: Taylor Barefoot
Photo Credit: Taylor Barefoot
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...