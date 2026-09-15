Stevie Nicks Biography LESSONS & LACE by Rachel Brodsky Released

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Music and culture journalist Rachel Brodsky released her debut book, Lessons & Lace, a biography of Stevie Nicks, on September 15 via Harmony/Penguin Random House. Structured according to different themes rather than chronologically, each chapter of the book centers on a different life lesson that Stevie Nicks has absorbed and later dispensed wisdom on.

Brodsky celebrated the release with an in-store book release event at Book Soup in Los Angeles, moderated by Los Angeles Times Pop Critic Mikael Wood. She will also appear at P&T Knitwear in New York City on September 17, moderated by Rolling Stone Senior Journalist Angie Martoccio. Additional book tour appearances are expected to be announced.

Drawing from archival first-person interviews and insights from people in Stevie Nicks' world, Lessons & Lace chronicles her story with notable quotes described as offering hard-learned, life-changing lessons. The book explores how Nicks navigated a music industry that, according to the release, 'underestimated, misunderstood, dismissed, and mocked her,' as she helped popularize a struggling mid-level rock band, became a successful solo act, and battled addiction while staying connected to her creativity, authenticity, and mysticism.

Illustrated with full-color line drawings, Lessons & Lace is described as a tribute to Nicks as a woman, style icon, prolific writer, and romantic who values the space to authentically be herself.

'Just dance. This will pass. Love will find a way. It always does.'

The book is available through Bookshop.org, Amazon, and Harmony/Penguin Random House.

Photo Credit: Taylor Barefoot



Photo Credit: Taylor Barefoot

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link