Stevie Nicks Biography LESSONS & LACE by Rachel Brodsky Out Sept. 15

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A new biography of Stevie Nicks, titled LESSONS & LACE and written by Rachel Brodsky, is scheduled for release from Harmony, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The publication will be marked by an event in New York City featuring Angie Martoccio of Rolling Stone.

Stevie Nicks Biography: Lessons & Lace

Available September 15 with Harmony/Penguin Random House

By Rachel Brodsky

NYC Book Release Event

A New York City book release event will be held at P&T Knitwear, 9/17, moderated by Rolling Stone senior journalist Angie Martoccio.

LA Book Release Event

A Los Angeles book release event will be held at Book Soup, 9/15, moderated by LA Times' pop critic Mikael Wood.

Lessons & Lace book pre-order link

Immerse yourself in Stevie Nicks's incredible life to learn invaluable pearls of wisdom from this portrait of one of today's most resilient music icons.

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