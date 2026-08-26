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Stevie Nicks Delivers 'Stand Back' Performance on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

The performance marks another musical guest spot on the ABC late-night program.

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Stevie Nicks brought her song "Stand Back" to the Jimmy Kimmel LIVE stage, delivering a live performance of the track for the ABC late-night program's audience. The appearance gave viewers a chance to see Nicks perform the song in a television setting, backed by the show's production.

"Stand Back" is one of Nicks' recognizable solo tracks, and her appearance on the program placed the song front and center for a live audience watching the broadcast. The performance segment focused squarely on the music, with Nicks taking the stage to run through the number for the Jimmy Kimmel LIVE cameras.

The segment aired as part of the show's regular mix of musical guest performances, giving Nicks a platform to present the song outside of a concert setting. Jimmy Kimmel LIVE has featured a range of musical acts on its stage, and this performance added Nicks to that lineup with a rendition of one of her enduring hits.

The clip captures the full performance moment, offering fans a chance to revisit "Stand Back" as staged specifically for the late-night program's set and audience.

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