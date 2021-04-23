Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Steven Yeun Added to 93rd Oscars Cast

The previously announced lineup includes Riz Ahmed, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Viola Davis, and more.

Apr. 23, 2021  
Steven Yeun Added to 93rd Oscars Cast

Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun will join the ensemble cast slated to present at the 93rd Oscars®, show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh announced today. The Oscars will air live on Sunday, April 25, on ABC.

"Surprise! We're so excited to welcome Steven to the crew, and he completes our Oscars cast. No, really, this is it," said Collins, Sher and Soderbergh.

The previously announced lineup includes Riz Ahmed, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya.

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite. "Oscars: Into the Spotlight" will air live on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. "Oscars: After Dark" will immediately follow the Oscars show.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jelani Remy
Jelani Remy
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Adrianna Hicks
Adrianna Hicks

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Suzanna Makkos Named Programming Head for Adult Swim Photo

Suzanna Makkos Named Programming Head for Adult Swim

Bob Costas Returns To HBO With BACK ON THE RECORD Photo

Bob Costas Returns To HBO With BACK ON THE RECORD

HBO Max Renews Selena Gomez’s Cooking Show SELENA + CHEF Photo

HBO Max Renews Selena Gomez’s Cooking Show SELENA + CHEF

Disney Channel Orders 2nd Season of SECRETS OF SULPHUR SPRINGS Photo

Disney Channel Orders 2nd Season of SECRETS OF SULPHUR SPRINGS


From This Author TV News Desk