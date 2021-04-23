Steven Yeun Added to 93rd Oscars Cast

Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun will join the ensemble cast slated to present at the 93rd Oscars®, show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh announced today. The Oscars will air live on Sunday, April 25, on ABC.



"Surprise! We're so excited to welcome Steven to the crew, and he completes our Oscars cast. No, really, this is it," said Collins, Sher and Soderbergh.



The previously announced lineup includes Riz Ahmed, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya.



The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite. "Oscars: Into the Spotlight" will air live on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. "Oscars: After Dark" will immediately follow the Oscars show.