Steven Spielberg to Release 'Event Film' in 2026

Universal and Amblin Entertainment have announced the release date for the next film from the prolific director Steven Spielberg.

Said to be an "event film," Spielberg's movie will released theatrically on May 15, 2026. This will mark a nearly 4-year gap between films, his last being the semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans in 2022. Inspired by his childhood, Spielberg co-wrote that script with playwright Tony Kushner.

The next film will also be based on a story from Spielberg, with a screenplay written by David Koepp, who has penned several Spielberg films including the first two entries in the Jurassic Park franchise, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Specific plot details for the forthcoming film are being kept under wraps.

In 2021, Spielberg released his film version of West Side Story, based on the iconic 1957 stage musical by Leonard Berstein and Stephen Sondheim. The screenplay was adapted by Tony Kushner and starred Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, and Rita Moreno.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

