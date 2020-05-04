Stephanie Meyer Announces New TWILIGHT Book From Edward's Perspective

Author Stephenie Meyer has announced a new book in the Twilight saga, "Midnight Sun," which retells the iconic love story between Edward Cullen and Bella Swan from Edward's point-of-view.

"I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of 'Midnight Sun' on August 4. It's a crazy time right now and I wasn't sure if this was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long. It didn't seem fair to make you wait anymore. Sorry about the bad timing. Hopefully this book can be a distraction from the real world," Meyer said in a message to Good Morning America, "I'm so excited to finally be able to share it with you."

In a press release, Meyer said, "I hope this book gives my readers a little pleasure to anticipate and, if it arrives, a chance to live in an imaginary world for a while," she said. "I can't express how much I appreciate the patience of my readers, and their support over the years it took to finish 'Midnight Sun.'"

"Midnight Sun" is set to release on August 4, 2020.





Related Articles View More TV Stories