Stephan James Joins AMERICAN SON With Russell Crowe

Deadline reports that Stephan James is in final conversations to star opposite Russell Crowe in "American Son."

James is best known for starring in "If Beale Street Could Talk."

Andrew "Rapman" Onwubolu directs a script penned by Dennis Lehane.

The film centers around a man (James), who, after falling under the control of a ruthless mobster (played by Crowe) while in prison, builds a multiracial crime syndicate, takes down his mentor, and earns a place for his crew alongside the Italian and Russian mafias.

