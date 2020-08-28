Stephan James Joins AMERICAN SON With Russell Crowe
James is best known for starring in "If Beale Street Could Talk."
Deadline reports that Stephan James is in final conversations to star opposite Russell Crowe in "American Son."
James is best known for starring in "If Beale Street Could Talk."
Andrew "Rapman" Onwubolu directs a script penned by Dennis Lehane.
The film centers around a man (James), who, after falling under the control of a ruthless mobster (played by Crowe) while in prison, builds a multiracial crime syndicate, takes down his mentor, and earns a place for his crew alongside the Italian and Russian mafias.
Read the original story on Deadline.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV News Desk
- Ruth B. Releases New Single 'Dirty Nikes'
- Nick Robinson Joins Margaret Qualley in MAID
- Another Planet Ent. Venues Join Others in Lighting Up Red for the #RedAlertRESTART
- Aviella & Sawyr Make Dim Mak Debut via 'Lean'
- Melody Federer Explores Relationship Flux in New Song 'The Wonder Years'
- Tyrese Gibson Addresses Civil and Social Unrest With New Single 'Legendary'