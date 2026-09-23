Star Jones Revisits Her Most Iconic Moments From THE VIEW Table

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Star Jones sat down for a segment called The ReView on THE VIEW, using the appearance to revisit some of the moments that defined her years as an original co-host of the daytime talk show. The conversation gave Jones a chance to look back on her tenure at the table and reflect on what made those early years memorable for viewers.

Jones was one of the founding co-hosts of THE VIEW, and her recent appearances on the show have often centered on that history. In a prior sit-down with fellow original co-host Joy Behar, Jones spoke candidly about her departure from the show, her struggles with her weight while she was a co-host, and the influence Barbara Walters had on shaping her career. She has described weight loss as something that saved her life, and she has used her return visits to the show to reflect on how those experiences shaped her.

The ReView format gives Jones room to walk through specific memories from her time on the panel rather than simply discussing current events, offering a retrospective look at moments that resonated with audiences during her run as a co-host.

Jones previously used a reunion with Behar to trade recollections about what she believes was the turning point that helped transform THE VIEW into a hit, giving viewers a firsthand account of the show's early trajectory from someone who helped build it. That earlier conversation with Behar covered similar ground, revisiting the show's origins alongside Jones's personal health journey.

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