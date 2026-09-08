Joy Behar & Whoopi Goldberg Mark Milestones Together On THE VIEW

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Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg used a recent segment on THE VIEW to celebrate milestones in their respective careers on the long-running ABC daytime program. The moment gave the two co-hosts a chance to acknowledge how far they have come during their tenures at the table, with the show's YouTube channel sharing the exchange for viewers who missed the live broadcast.

Behar's milestone follows a distinction she recently marked: officially hosting more seasons of an American talk show than any other woman, a record tied to THE VIEW's historic 30th season. She discussed that achievement in depth on the show's companion Behind The Table podcast, reflecting on her tenure at the table and the legacy of figures like Gloria Steinem who have shaped her time on the program.

The celebration comes as THE VIEW continues to lean into the significance of its 30th season, with co-hosts across recent episodes looking back on the show's history and the personalities who have defined it. Goldberg's and Behar's shared moment adds to that season-long thread of reflection, giving longtime viewers another marker of how the panel's dynamic has evolved over three decades on the air.

For more on Behar's record-setting achievement this season, read BroadwayWorld's coverage of her milestone 28th season hosting THE VIEW.

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