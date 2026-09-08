Joy Behar Marks Record-Setting 28th Season Hosting THE VIEW

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Joy Behar sat down with executive producer Brian Teta on the Behind The Table podcast to mark a milestone in her career: officially hosting more seasons of an American talk show than any other woman, a distinction tied to THE VIEW's historic season 30 premiere. The conversation, part of the show's companion podcast series, gave Behar space to look back on her tenure at the table and share what the achievement means to her.

During the discussion, Behar reflected on the legacy of Gloria Steinem, revisiting moments that have shaped her time on the program across its long run. She also shared updates from her summer and looked back on some of the exchanges and segments that have come to define her role on the panel over the years.

The episode included a viewer question segment, with Behar responding directly to inquiries submitted by the audience, continuing a feature of the podcast that invites listeners to text or call in questions ahead of each installment.

THE VIEW's 30th season premiere has been a recurring touchstone across the show's recent coverage, with co-hosts using the milestone to revisit the program's history and honor figures who shaped it. A related look back at the season, including tributes to Gloria Steinem and other notable figures, is detailed in THE VIEW Co-Hosts Revisit 30th Season Milestones and Remember Dolly Parton, Tim Curry.

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