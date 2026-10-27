Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Sosie Bacon to Star in MGM+ Series THE BLACK TAPES
The series, based on the podcast created by Terry Miles and Paul Bae, will begin production in Vancouver.
MGM+ announced that Sosie Bacon has been cast in The Black Tapes, an eight-episode supernatural horror investigation series based on the hit horror podcast of the same name created by Terry Miles and Paul Bae.
Bacon stars as Alex Regan, a brilliant, methodical physicist who joins the investigation of The Black Tapes as a debunker, but quickly finds her very scientific training means she can't ignore the mounting evidence that these mysteries involve something beyond the natural world. She will star opposite Emmy Award-nominee Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who portrays Dr. Richard Strand, a brilliant psychiatrist with a mysterious past.
In The Black Tapes, Dr. Strand teams with the obsessed, relentless scientist Alex Regan to debunk paranormal cases of hauntings, possessions, disappearances, and sinister legends - the infamous black tapes. But as Strand and Regan unravel the secrets of these events, they uncover a hidden occult world behind our own and must unravel a centuries-old apocalyptic conspiracy.
Produced by MGM+ Studios and executive produced by Kearie Peak (Peak Pictures), John Rogers and Jennifer Court (Kung Fu Monkey Productions), The Black Tapes is scheduled to begin production in Vancouver in January 2027. The Black Tapes will be available on MGM+ in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Latin America.
Sosie Bacon Bio
Sosie Bacon will next be seen on the big screen in her family's horror-comedy film, FAMILY MOVIE. The film premiered earlier this year at SXSW and is slated to be released in North American theaters on April 23, 2027 through Variance Films. She recently wrapped shooting the second season of SCARPETTA for Amazon opposite Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Abby Turnbull, a prize-winning reporter, from the prior season.
Bacon is repped by Gersh, Range Media Partners, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.
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