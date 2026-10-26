THE BLACK TAPES to Premiere on MGM+ With Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

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MGM+ announced the greenlight of The Black Tapes, an eight-episode supernatural horror investigation series based on the hit horror podcast of the same name created by Terry Miles and Paul Bae. The series will star Emmy-nominee Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Dr. Richard Strand. Produced by MGM+ Studios and executive produced by Kearie Peak (Peak Pictures), John Rogers and Jennifer Court (Kung Fu Monkey Productions), The Black Tapes is scheduled to begin production in Vancouver in January 2027. The series will be available on MGM+ in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Latin America.

Dr. Richard Strand, a brilliant psychiatrist with a mysterious past, teams with the obsessed, relentless scientist Alex Regan to debunk paranormal cases of hauntings, possessions, disappearances, and sinister legends - the infamous black tapes. But as Strand and Regan unravel the secrets of these events, they uncover a hidden occult world behind our own and must unravel a centuries-old apocalyptic conspiracy.

The Black Tapes is based on the hit horror podcast of the same name, which premiered in 2015 and has amassed over 60 million downloads. Creator-writers Terry Miles and Paul Bae serve as writers and executive producers on the television adaptation.

'The Black Tapes crafts a compelling story around our cultural fascination with the unexplained, while delivering the cinematic, classic storytelling that MGM+ audiences expect,' said Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. 'With Nikolaj's compelling presence and the creative vision of John Rogers, Kearie Peak and our talented production team, we're excited to make something that is both provocative and hugely entertaining.'

'I was an early and passionate fan of The Black Tapes podcast,' says Rogers. 'It's a unique blend of truly unsettling horror and puzzle-box conspiracy mystery. With Paul and Terry not just executive producing, but also in the writer's room, we have a chance to both bring The Black Tapes to a new generation of genre fans and deepen and expand the mythos in ways that will surprise long-time supernatural horror fans.'

'I've always been a sucker for a great conspiracy story, and The Black Tapes combines that irresistible investigative element with the supernatural horror our team knows so well—a perfect fit for MGM+,' said Peak. 'Reuniting with John Rogers and Michael Wright is incredibly exciting, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is an inspired choice for Dr. Strand, bringing exactly the intelligence, complexity, and mystery the role demands. We couldn't be more thrilled to have him aboard.'

The Black Tapes is executive produced by Kearie Peak (Peak Pictures), John Rogers and Jennifer Court (Kung Fu Monkey Productions), with executive producers Terry Miles and Paul Bae.

Emmy-nominee Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is an actor, producer, writer, and director. Most recently Nikolaj hosted and produced the Bloomberg Media series, An Optimist's Guide to the Planet. Nikolaj also starred in the Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me, and the BBC historical drama, King and Conqueror. Upcoming, Nikolaj will star opposite Jennifer Lopez in the Netflix film The Last Mrs. Parrish. Nikolaj is best known for his role as Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones, which garnered him an Emmy nomination.

About MGM+

MGM+ is an ad-free linear and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of exclusive, acclaimed original series and docuseries, current movie releases, and classic film franchises—all available in 45 countries across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Canada. MGM+ is a destination for premium content, with original series including the horror thriller The Institute, hit sci-fi horror series FROM, romantic adventure series Robin Hood, crime drama The Westies, drama adaptation of A Tale of Two Cities, and the crime thriller American Hostage.

For more information, visit https://www.aboutamazon.com/what-we-do/entertainment.

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