Photos: Round Top Film Festival Announces 2026 Lineup With HEARTLAND, FAMILY MOVIE

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The Round Top Film Festival (RTFF) has unveiled its 2026 film lineup and special programming for its third annual festival, taking place November 12–15 in Round Top, Texas. Bringing together filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences for four days of cinematic discovery, the festival will showcase a curated selection of narrative features, documentaries, and short films, alongside special presentations, live music, and conversations exploring the art and craft of filmmaking. Set against Round Top's distinctive architecture and celebrated design heritage, the festival brings together film, art, and design in a setting unlike any other.

Shana Feste's Heartland will open the festival, with Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's Family Movie featured as the Centerpiece Film and the Texas Premiere of Ryan Whitaker's Louis L'Amour's FLINT closing the four-day event. Additional highlights include Rain Reign, directed by Erika Burke Rossa; Peter Farrelly's I Play Rocky; Catherine Hardwicke's Street Smart; the documentary Kenny Loggins: Conviction of the Heart; and special presentations of Peter Berg's The Mosquito Bowl and Find Your Voice, featuring legendary voice coach Roger Love.

'This year's lineup reflects the incredible range of talent and storytelling that makes independent film so exciting. With 53 films and special presentations, including 24 premieres and six directorial debuts, we're proud to champion emerging voices, established filmmakers, and the rich tradition of Texas storytelling,' said Mickey Duzdevich, Programming Director of the Round Top Film Festival. 'From powerful documentaries and compelling narratives to inventive shorts, we've curated a program that celebrates fresh perspectives, sparks conversation, and brings filmmakers and audiences together in a uniquely intimate setting.'

Beyond the screenings, RTFF brings the creative process into focus through engaging industry conversations, special events, and live performances. This year's programming features the RTFF Rising Star Showcase, spotlights veteran storytellers and celebrated songwriters, and explores the artistry behind filmmaking, from costume and production design to the art of stunt coordination. Together, these experiences extend the festival beyond the screen, celebrating the creative collaboration, personal connections, and Texas spirit that define RTFF.

Narrative Features

Heartland - Opening Night Film. Director: Shana Feste (expected guest). Cast: Jessica Chastain, Garrett Hedlund, Wynn Everett. Former country star Misty Jones leaves seclusion to search for her missing niece, an emerging musician, in Nashville. Her investigation exposes dark secrets and forces her to face her own past.

Family Movie - Centerpiece Film. Co-Directors: Kevin Bacon (expected guest) and Kyra Sedgwick. Cast: Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Sosie Bacon, and Travis Bacon. The Smiths have gathered once again on their quaint family farm to make the latest in a string of low-budget horror movies. No, the movies aren't particularly 'successful.' Some might even call them 'bad.' But at least the family is together, and that's what matters to Jack and Ellen. Their adult children, on the other hand - Trent and Ula - are working up the courage to leave this particular family tradition behind. Simmering family dysfunction turns to pure chaos when a real dead body shows up on set. Can they come together to keep the movie on track, or will this be the Smith family's final act?

Louis L'Amour's FLINT - Closing Night Film, Texas Premiere. Director: Ryan Whitaker (expected guest). Cast: Sarah Gadon, Josh Holloway, Dianna Agron. James Kettleman returns to the Montana frontier he once fled, taking the name of the notorious killer who raised him. In the crosshairs of a range war involving a female rancher, he is forced to decide what his ultimate legacy will be.

I Play Rocky. Director: Peter Farrelly. Cast: Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, P.J. Byrne. The film is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn't just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told 'no' at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.

Rain Reign - Texas Premiere. Director: Erika Burke Rossa (expected guest). Cast: Felice Kakaletris (expected guest), Jeremy Sisto (expected guest), Paul Rudd. Neurodivergent 12-year-old Rose Howard's routines are upended when a superstorm ravages her town and her beloved dog Rain goes missing, forcing her to make a choice that tests her resilience and reveals the depth of her morality.

(Saint) Peter - World Premiere. Director: Josh Klausner. Cast: Judy Greer, Christian Convery, Douglas Hodge. Growing up in the shadow of an older brother whose extraordinary virtue and piety point toward potential sainthood creates unique challenges and pressures.

Street Smart - Texas Premiere. Director: Catherine Hardwicke (expected guest). Cast: Isabelle Fuhrman, Yara Shahidi, Michael Cimino. A lively group of street kids in Venice Beach help each other chase their dreams, with humor, street-smarts, and Robin Hood larceny. When the crew finds out their camp will shut down and a new girl pressures them into bending (or breaking) their moral code, it threatens to tear apart this makeshift family. The group forges unbreakable bonds and redefines what it means to be a family.

Finding Neverland - Education Screening (closed to the public). Director: Marc Forster. Cast: Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet, Julie Christie. Set in early 1900s London, Finding Neverland follows playwright J.M. Barrie as he befriends a widowed mother and her four young sons. Inspired by their adventures and imaginative games, Barrie begins creating the magical world of Peter Pan, while his growing bond with the family changes their lives in unexpected ways.

Documentary Features

D-Day+80 - Texas Premiere. Co-Directors: Nate Boyer, Laura Kulik (expected guests). A documentary film about a soldier's journey to Normandy 80 years after D-Day. The movie offers the Greatest Generation an opportunity to share their stories one last time, while connecting younger generations with the importance of standing up and fighting for those who can't fight for themselves.

Fork in the Road. Co-Directors: Jonathan Nastasi, Vivian Sorenson (expected guests). Fork in the Road is an intimate documentary that explores the profound connections between people, the land, and the future of the food system. Through a tapestry of compelling stories from independent small-scale farmers across the United States, from Alaskan kelp harvesters to dairy farmers in Kentucky, the film reveals the authentic, lived realities and unprecedented challenges of those working against the tide of escalating industrialization in agriculture.

Jonnie. Director: Sabrina Lee. Subject: Jonnie Jonckowski (expected guest). Jonnie Jonckowski's intrepid pursuit of bull riding glory in the 1980s defied gender stereotypes and resulted in life-threatening injury. It also set the stage for her turbulent present-day story, rescuing abused horses and battling natural disasters. Chronicling the life of a woman with extraordinary mental and physical toughness, Jonnie explores the human need to find meaning in whatever we do.

Kenny Loggins: Conviction of the Heart. Director: Dori Berinstein (expected guest). Kenny Loggins – multi-platinum, Grammy and Emmy-winning Songwriter/Recording Artist – was a shy, gawky, unpopular, big-eared kid with low self-esteem. He thought he had to create a persona to do the rock star thing. Kenny spent the subsequent 50 years reinventing himself. His career has been a journey into being himself.

Tame the Kraken - World Premiere. Director: Heidi Collins (expected guest). Special Forces veteran Tim Crockett and his 19-year-old son, Harrison, row 2,400 nautical miles in their 24-foot boat from California to Hawaii. While honoring a fallen comrade who died by suicide, they battle Pacific waves as relentless as mental illness and confront the 'Kraken within' — a powerful exploration of inner strength, resilience, and brotherhood.

2026 Shorts Programs

Comedy Shorts - Sometimes all you can do is laugh. These eight films explore the absurdity and hilarity that life throws our way, bringing light to dark moments and leaving you feeling better than when you walked in! Assembly Required - Director: Andy Volk; BarFly - Texas Premiere, Director: Scott Palazzo; Dad's Final Wish - Texas Premiere, Directorial Debut: Tejal Desai; Homebodies - Director: Rachel Olson; HourLove - Texas Premiere, Director: Robert Peters; Meeting Your Maker - Director: Gregory JM Kasunich; Nuns With Guns - Directorial Debut: Rhys Zemeckis; True Addiction - Texas Premiere, Director: Vered Rodriguez.

What We Carry (Drama Shorts) - Life has a way of reminding you of exactly what you're trying to hide. Guilt, shame, and trauma; all emotions that we try to push down, but what happens when life makes you confront them head-on? These five films will reveal just that. The Colour Red (Rouges) - North American Premiere, Director: Christophe Gand; Don't Leave Me Now - Texas Premiere, Director: Venk Potula; The Dartmoor Cowboy - Directorial Debut: Wij Travers; Jonas - Director: Patricio de la Maza; Portrait - Texas Premiere, Director: Ishq Pradhan.

Unquiet Women (Drama Shorts) - For years, women in film stood on the sidelines, playing a mother or a love interest. In these five films, the leading women refuse to be put into a box, breaking stereotypes and never staying silent. Crazy For You - Texas Premiere, Directorial Debut: Greta Diaz Moreau; The Intimacy Coordinator - Director: Louisa Connolly-Burnham; Last Stand at Butte City - Texas Premiere, Director: Natalie Schwan; What I Was Trying to Say - Texas Premiere, Director: Natasha Ofili; Woman in the Sea - Texas Premiere, Director: Dominika Gnatek Niemczyk.

Something Worth Keeping (Documentary Shorts) - How are people and places remembered, and what will we do to pass down their stories? These short documentaries explore the preservation of legacy. A Short Documentary About a Giant Pencil - Texas Premiere, Director: Daniel Straub; The Best Little Tiny Park in Texas - Director: Margaret Barry; Borrow From the Earth - Texas Premiere, Director: Zach Johaneson; The Last Bateau - Director: Kenny Rigsby; Like Father - Texas Premiere, Director: Jared Callahan; Lisa Dahi: Blessed by Grace - Director: Eric Wolfinger.

The Backbone of Texas (Documentary Shorts) - There's no denying the importance of community in Texas runs deep. These four shorts explore a few things that unite Texas; from grief and rebuilding to joy and laughter, catch a glimpse at what makes Texas, Texas. Hope for the Guadalupe - Director: Ben Masters; How They Built a Movement - Director: Oddett Garza; Reunion - World Premiere, Directorial Debut: Reid Edgmon; The Sounds of Texas Music: Searching For A Home - World Premiere, Directorial Debut: Caleb Thomas.

Made In Texas Shorts - The film industry in Texas is booming! From innovative filmmakers to exciting Texas locations, these eight films showcase some of the best in the Lone Star State. 10th Floor Transformation - Director: Katy McCarthy; Bubbe's Seaside Shiva - Texas Premiere, Director: Beo Lerman; Cleave - World Premiere, Director: John Field Brown; Deserteur - Director: Sarah Joy Byington; Down The Hatch - Director: Alexandra McGuinness Lukina; Pressure Points - Director: Janelle Lee Austin; Thoroughfare - Director: Dylan Jewett; To-Go - Director: Bryan Poyser.

Special Presentations

Bluebird - Documentary. Director: Brian A. Loschiavo. The origin of megastars like Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift while following emerging singer-songwriters as they chase their dreams inside The Bluebird Cafe, Nashville's accidental landmark that has altered the course of music history.

Find Your Voice - Roger Love Tribute and Conversation. Directors: Eric Chase, Nick Daley. Subject: Roger Love (expected guest). Alex, a lifelong stutterer, struggles with his identity, career, and sense of self. Being told since childhood that his stutter was permanent, he tries his whole life to live around it. He meets legendary voice coach Roger Love, who believes that no one is stuck with a voice they don't love. The film follows Alex as he challenges decades of fear and silence to discover what happens when someone dares to believe they were never broken.

The Mosquito Bowl - Narrative Film. Director: Peter Berg. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, four of America's greatest college football stars — John McLaughry, Bob Baumann, Tony Butkovich and David Schreiner — set fame aside to enlist in the Marines. Eager to serve, they are immediately pulled out of their idealistic youth and into the violent realities of World War II. Based on the book 'The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II' by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Buzz Bissinger.

Songwriter: Shane McAnally 'Merry Go Round' - Episodic Screening. Director: Michael J. Kirk (expected guest). Songwriter is a series highlighting the Songwriters who have created some of the most iconic songs throughout generations. The series will celebrate great songwriters, alive and deceased, who have gifted a music soundtrack to our lives. This episode featuring Shane McAnally takes the audience through his life, beginning in his hometown of Mineral Wells, TX, his years trying to be an artist and ultimately his rise to one of the most successful songwriters in America after finding and accepting his true self. Following the screening, an intimate songwriter round will feature four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer Shane McAnally and two-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter Josh Osborne. The event is separately ticketed on Saturday, November 14.

Panel Discussions

RTFF Rising Star Showcase features a handpicked group of young actors whose recent roles are turning heads and building momentum, in an intimate, moderated conversation as they reflect on the roles that put them on the map, the transitions they're navigating, and the path ahead. Participants: Giovanni Porta (Moderator: At Midnight, At Night); Nolan Almeida (Actor: Christmas on Repeat, Brothers, Fish); Alex Fitzalan (Actor: The Society, The Wilds, The Hunting Wives); Jasper Jones (Actor: King Ivory, Bleeding, Neagly); Felice Kakaletris (Actor: Annie Live!, Schmigadoon!, Rain Reign); Kiana Madeira (Actor: After We Fell, After Ever Happy, Brother, Fear Street Trilogy); Gregg Sulkin (Actor: Wizards of Waverly Place, Faking It, The Six Triple Eight).

From Page to Screen explores how a great book becomes a compelling television series, using Long Bright River as a case study, with showrunner Nikki Toscano and editor Matthew Barber exploring the creative challenges of adaptation, joined by a literary agent who specializes in bringing books to film and television. Participants: Leslie Zemeckis (Moderator: Writer, Director, and Founder of the Santa Barbara Literary Festival: Welcome to Marwen, Here, Nuns with Guns); Matthew Barber (Editor: Long Bright River, Dopesick, The Offer); Nikki Toscano (Showrunner: Long Bright River, The Offer, Detroit 1-8-7).

From Combat to Camera: Veteran Voices in Film explores the journey of military veterans who have transitioned from active service to active storytelling, with the Brigands Veteran Award presented to Jack Carr (Writer, former U.S. Navy SEAL). Participants: Jared Shaw (Moderator: Actor, former U.S. Navy SEAL); Nate Boyer (Actor, Director: former U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret); RJ Casey (Stuntman, Actor: former U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret, U.S. Air Force Special Warfare); Randy Couture (Actor: former U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division); Matt Westbrook (Writer, Producer: former U.S. Intelligence Community).

Danger by Design: Film & TV Stunt Designers in Conversation dives into the craft's journey from early cinematic daredevils to today's painstaking choreography and its long fight for overdue Academy recognition, with the Maverick Stunt Award presented to Wendy Armstrong (Stunt Designer, Stunt Coordinator, Stunt Performer: Digger, I Am Legend, Mission: Impossible III). Participants: Vic Armstrong (Filmmaker and Stuntman: Charlie's Angels, Jack Ryan, Dune); Jordi Casares (Stunt Coordinator: Cloud Atlas, Troy, Voyagers); Tyler Galpin (Stunt Coordinator: Jack Reacher, Cloak and Dagger, The Winchesters); Toby Holguin (Stunt Coordinator: The Amazing Spider-Man, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood, War of the Worlds); Greg Powell (Stuntman and Stunt Coordinator: Skyfall, Fast and Furious 6, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2); Melissa Stubbs (Stunt Designer and Coordinator: Michael, Inception, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull).

Who, What, Wear: The Importance of Costume Design and Storytelling explores how costume can reveal character, establish a time and place, influence popular culture and become an unforgettable part of the story itself. Moderated by Variety. Participants: Janie Bryant (Costume Designer: Mad Men, It, Deadwood); Carol Cutshall (Costume Designer: Mayfair Witches, Interview with the Vampire, Parish); Sophie de Rakoff (Costume Designer: Legally Blonde, This Means War, The Morning Show); John Glaser (Costume Designer: Bridgerton, Law Abiding Citizen, A Perfect Murder).

Setting the Scene: The Craft of Production brings together artists who will explore what goes into designing a film—from the earliest conversations with a director to collaboration between departments that shape the visual identity of a film. Participants: Meryl Poster (Moderator: Producer and Media Executive: Chicago, Good Will Hunting, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce); David Gropman (Production Designer: Life of Pi, Chocolat, Hairspray); Karen Schulz Gropman (Art Director: August: Osage Country, Fences, The Cider House Rules); Wynn Thomas (Production Designer: To Wong Foo, Do The Right Thing, Da 5 Bloods).

Made in Texas - The Story Behind Mattress Mack goes behind the scenes of Mattress Mack, the true story of Houston icon Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale, with filmmakers and cast exploring bringing this beloved Texas entrepreneur's life and family story to the screen. Participants: Shane Andries (Writer/Director: Mattress Mack, The Visit, Sister); Christian Sosa (Producer: Mattress Mack, Family Movie, Down the Arm of God); Billy Magnussen (Actor: Mattress Mack, The Big Short, The Social Reckoning); Dianna Agron (Actress: Mattress Mack, Flint, The Family, Glee).

Additionally, RTFF welcomes four distinguished industry leaders as official jurors for the 2026 festival: Richard Gladstein (Producer: Finding Neverland, The Cider House Rules, The Bourne Identity), Catherine Hardwicke (Director: Twilight, Thirteen, Lords of Dogtown, Street Smart), Martin Jones (Producer and Studio Executive: Nothin' 2 Lose, For Real, The Making of a Classic), and Theo Rossi (Actor: Sons of Anarchy, The Penguin, Carry-On). These jurors will help select this year's standout films across a range of categories and genres.

Festival Passes

Full festival passes are currently available via the Round Top Film Festival website.

Luminary Pass: RTFF's premier all-access Pass offers admission to all film screenings, panels, tributes, the awards ceremony, live music, intermission entertainment, and special events. Passholders also enjoy priority entry to films, panels, and tributes, along with exclusive access to the Opening Night and Saturday Night parties.

Silver Screen Pass: Enjoy the Round Top Film Festival with access to all film screenings, panels, tributes, the awards ceremony, live music, intermission entertainment, and special presentations.

Day Pass: Available for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, Day Passes provide access to all general admission film screenings, panels, tributes, live music, intermission entertainment, and special presentations included with the Silver Screen Pass on the selected day. Discounts are available for students and veterans.

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