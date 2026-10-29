Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Smartless Hosts Talk Dream Guests Before Hollywood Bowl Show
The three hosts reflect on how an offhand idea turned into a hit show.
Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes sat down with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist to talk about the unlikely rise of their podcast ahead of a live Smartless show at the Hollywood Bowl. The three discussed how the show, started six years ago on a whim, has grown into what they described as their biggest hit yet.
During the conversation, the hosts talked about how they first connected in their careers, long before the podcast existed, and how those relationships shaped the show's loose, conversational format. They also addressed the high-profile guests who have appeared on the podcast over the years.
Bateman, Arnett and Hayes also named some of their dream guests, giving a glimpse into who they would still like to book for future episodes. The conversation touched on what has kept the podcast going six years in, even as all three continue busy careers in film and television.
The interview comes as the trio prepare to bring the podcast to the stage with a live show at the Hollywood Bowl, extending the format beyond its usual audio setting into a one-time live taping in front of an audience.
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