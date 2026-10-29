Smartless Hosts Talk Dream Guests Before Hollywood Bowl Show

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes sat down with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist to talk about the unlikely rise of their podcast ahead of a live Smartless show at the Hollywood Bowl. The three discussed how the show, started six years ago on a whim, has grown into what they described as their biggest hit yet.

During the conversation, the hosts talked about how they first connected in their careers, long before the podcast existed, and how those relationships shaped the show's loose, conversational format. They also addressed the high-profile guests who have appeared on the podcast over the years.

Bateman, Arnett and Hayes also named some of their dream guests, giving a glimpse into who they would still like to book for future episodes. The conversation touched on what has kept the podcast going six years in, even as all three continue busy careers in film and television.

The interview comes as the trio prepare to bring the podcast to the stage with a live show at the Hollywood Bowl, extending the format beyond its usual audio setting into a one-time live taping in front of an audience.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 11 Hrs 51 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone