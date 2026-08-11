Jason Bateman Talks Empty Nest Life With Jon Stewart on THE DAILY SHOW

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Jason Bateman sat down with Jon Stewart on THE DAILY SHOW to talk about a subject far removed from Hollywood projects: watching their kids grow up and move out. The conversation centered on the shared experience of becoming empty nesters, with both men trading observations about how their households have changed now that their children are gone.

The exchange leaned into the personal rather than the professional, with Bateman and Stewart bonding over the emotional adjustment that comes with kids leaving home. Rather than promoting a specific project, the segment gave both men space to speak candidly about fatherhood and the quieter, less predictable rhythms of life once children are grown.

Much of the appearance played out as an unscripted back-and-forth, with the two comparing notes on what has surprised them most about the transition. The tone stayed light but sincere, reflecting the kind of conversational format THE DAILY SHOW often uses to let guests speak beyond their usual public roles.

The segment offered a glimpse of Bateman and Stewart outside their typical on-screen personas, focusing instead on a universal milestone many parents face. Their commiseration underscored how the experience of an emptying household can resonate regardless of profession or public profile.

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