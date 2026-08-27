Nathan Fillion Recalls Cop Mistaking Him for Jason Bateman, Talks LANTERNS

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Nathan Fillion stopped by Jimmy Kimmel LIVE to recount a police stop during which the responding officer was convinced he was actually Jason Bateman, a mix-up he described in detail to guest host Jelly Roll. The story became one of several personal anecdotes Fillion shared during the sit-down, alongside a look at his current projects.

Fillion spoke about THE ROOKIE entering its ninth season, noting that Jelly Roll and his daughter are fans of the series and that the musician nearly appeared on the show himself. The conversation gave viewers a glimpse into the show's continued run and the crossover appeal it has found with Jelly Roll's family.

The actor also discussed a recent vacation to France, where he used a pair of glasses that translate French into English in real time, a gadget he said has also come in handy for pranking people. Fillion turned the conversation to his new HBO series LANTERNS, sharing an exclusive clip from the show during the appearance.

The wide-ranging chat touched on Fillion's ongoing work across television, mixing lighthearted stories about mistaken identity and travel gadgets with a first look at his upcoming HBO project.

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