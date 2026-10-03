Photos: BEHEMOTH starring Pedro Pascal to Open in Theaters
The film features an ensemble cast including Olivia Wilde, Will Arnett, and Hank Azaria.
BEHEMOTH, starring Pedro Pascal, is set to open in theaters December 4. The film's ensemble cast includes Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Alexa Swinton, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin, JoBeth Williams, and Margarita Levieva, with Hank Azaria and Will Arnett.
The film had its world premiere as the Centerpiece Selection of the 64th New York Film Festival on Friday, October 2, 2026 at Alice Tully Hall.
BEHEMOTH follows a gifted cellist, Alex Serian (Pedro Pascal), who returns home to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road. Music, which has been the constant, all-consuming river of his life, begins to carry Alex on an adventure that will change him forever.
Creative Team
Written and Directed by Tony Gilroy
Produced by Tony Gilroy, p.g.a., Sanne Wohlenberg, p.g.a., John Gilroy, p.g.a.
Executive Producer Jeremy Reitz
Director of Photography Damián García
Production Designer Jade Healy
Editor John Gilroy, ACE
Costume Designer Mary Zophres
Music by The Behemoth! Collective
Casting by Carmen Cuba
Run Time: 127 min
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Photo Credit: Getty Images
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