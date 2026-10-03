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Photos: BEHEMOTH starring Pedro Pascal to Open in Theaters

The film features an ensemble cast including Olivia Wilde, Will Arnett, and Hank Azaria.

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Photos: BEHEMOTH starring Pedro Pascal to Open in Theaters

BEHEMOTH, starring Pedro Pascal, is set to open in theaters December 4. The film's ensemble cast includes Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Alexa Swinton, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin, JoBeth Williams, and Margarita Levieva, with Hank Azaria and Will Arnett.

The film had its world premiere as the Centerpiece Selection of the 64th New York Film Festival on Friday, October 2, 2026 at Alice Tully Hall.

BEHEMOTH follows a gifted cellist, Alex Serian (Pedro Pascal), who returns home to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road. Music, which has been the constant, all-consuming river of his life, begins to carry Alex on an adventure that will change him forever.

Creative Team

Written and Directed by Tony Gilroy

Produced by Tony Gilroy, p.g.a., Sanne Wohlenberg, p.g.a., John Gilroy, p.g.a.

Executive Producer Jeremy Reitz

Director of Photography Damián García

Production Designer Jade Healy

Editor John Gilroy, ACE

Costume Designer Mary Zophres

Music by The Behemoth! Collective

Casting by Carmen Cuba

Run Time: 127 min

Photo Credit: Getty Images


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Photo Credit: Getty Images
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