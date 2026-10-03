Photos: BEHEMOTH starring Pedro Pascal to Open in Theaters

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

BEHEMOTH, starring Pedro Pascal, is set to open in theaters December 4. The film's ensemble cast includes Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Alexa Swinton, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin, JoBeth Williams, and Margarita Levieva, with Hank Azaria and Will Arnett.

The film had its world premiere as the Centerpiece Selection of the 64th New York Film Festival on Friday, October 2, 2026 at Alice Tully Hall.

BEHEMOTH follows a gifted cellist, Alex Serian (Pedro Pascal), who returns home to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road. Music, which has been the constant, all-consuming river of his life, begins to carry Alex on an adventure that will change him forever.

Creative Team

Written and Directed by Tony Gilroy

Produced by Tony Gilroy, p.g.a., Sanne Wohlenberg, p.g.a., John Gilroy, p.g.a.

Executive Producer Jeremy Reitz

Director of Photography Damián García

Production Designer Jade Healy

Editor John Gilroy, ACE

Costume Designer Mary Zophres

Music by The Behemoth! Collective

Casting by Carmen Cuba

Run Time: 127 min

Photo Credit: Getty Images























Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 28 Days 12 Hrs 13 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me