Sir Patrick Stewart, Thomas Burman & Martin Samuel to Be Honored at the 2020 MUAHS Awards Gala

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE, Local 706) presents the 7th ANNUAL MAKE-UP ARTISTS & HAIR STYLISTS GUILD AWARDS, honoring excellence in make-up and hair styling in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater.

Honorees include Sir Patrick Stewart (Star Trek, X-Men) to receive the Distinguished Artisan Award, presented by Brent Spiner (Star Trek: Picard), Michael Westmore (Academy® and Emmy Award-winning Makeup Artist and Designer of the Star Trek franchise) and James MacKinnon (Emmy®Award-winning Makeup and Prosthetic Artist, Star Trek franchise including Star Trek: Picard). The Lifetime Achievement Awards will be bestowed upon Emmy®-winning make-up artist Thomas Burman, presented by Vincent Van Dyke, and Oscar®-nominated film and celebrity hair stylist Martin Samuel, presented by Michael Apted (Director, Rome, Enigma).



A special memorium award honoring the late John Singleton, Oscar and Emmy nominated producer, writer, and director, will be accepted by his daughter Justice Singleton and presented by Craig Brewer (Director, Dolemite is My Name) and Rob Smith (Dolemite is My Name).



Additional presenters include Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story, The Practice) join presenters Kel Mitchell (Dancing With The Stars), Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden

(Code Black), Melina Kanakaredes (CSI: NY), A.J. Buckley (CSI: NY, Seal Team), John Corbett (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard) and Jon Jon Briones and Kate Linder, Jonathan Del Arco (Star Trek: Picard, Major Crimes), A.J. Buckley (CSI: NY, Seal Team), Da'Vine Joy Randolph

(Dolemite is My Name), and Vincent Van Dyke (Make-up and Prosthetic Artist, Star Trek: Picard) among others.



Television personality, actor and singer Frankie J. Grande will return as star host of the "Live from the Red Carpet."





Related Articles View More TV Stories