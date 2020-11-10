Shudder Spreads Christmas Fear with A CREEPSHOW HOLIDAY SPECIAL

Premiering December 18th.

Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, today announced A Creepshow Holiday Special set to premiere December 18 exclusively on the horror streaming service in all its territories, as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle.

In the holiday themed, hour-long episode, "Shapeshifters Anonymous," fearing he is a murderer, an anxious man searches for answers for his "unique condition" from an unusual support group. Starring Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), the special is written and directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call).

"The Spirit of Christmas is alive and well in true Creepshow fashion," said Nicotero. "Reimagining how we look at the holidays and Santa Claus with an outrageous ensemble cast, a myriad of creepy crawlies and a few thrills and chills shouldn't be missed."

"This year has been Shudder's biggest and best yet, and we wanted to thank our million-plus members with one last surprise. Greg Nicotero gift-wrapped the perfect present, an irreverent Christmas-themed Creepshow packed with humor, heart and gore galore," said Craig Engler, Shudder's General Manager.

Creepshow, Shudder's record-breaking anthology series based on George A. Romero's iconic 1982 movie, is set to return for a second season in 2021.

A Creepshow Holiday Special is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment; Mitchell Galin is a producer.

Photo Credit: Tina Rowden/Shudder

