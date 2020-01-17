Showtime Presents MO'NIQUE & FRIENDS: LIVE FROM ATLANTA

Bold and unapologetic, comedienne Mo'Nique is back hosting her first stand-up special in almost 10 years, MO'NIQUE & FRIENDS: LIVE FROM ATLANTA, premiering Friday, February 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. Filmed at the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, the hour-long special features a variety of talented newcomers including Prince T-Dub, Just Nesh, Tone-X and Correy Bell alongside veteran comedian Donnell Rawlings (Chappelle's Show).

Watch a clip from MO'NIQUE & FRIENDS: LIVE FROM ATLANTA below!

Multi-media powerhouse and Academy Award®-winning actress Mo'Nique has captivated audiences in stand-up comedy, television, film and literature. Throughout all of her Hollywood success, Mo'Nique never strayed too far from her comedic roots, which were born on stage in her hometown of Baltimore. In her 20-year career, she has starred in Precious and The Parkers and been featured on such shows as Showtime At The Apollo, Def Comedy Jam, Apollo Comedy Hour, Snaps, Comic View, The Queens Of Comedy, Ugly Betty, The Game and Nip/Tuck and performed at The Montreal Comedy Festival. Mo'Nique also shared her personal perspective and philosophy in her New York Times best-selling book Skinny Women Are Evil: Notes of a Big Girl in a Small-Minded World, published in 2003.

MO'NIQUE & FRIENDS: LIVE FROM ATLANTA is executive produced by Sidney Hicks and Mo'Nique Hicks and produced by Matt Schuler, Eric Abrams and V.W. Scheich.





