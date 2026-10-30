Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Seth Meyers Reads Attack Texts Targeting James Talarico
The segment highlights spending tied to political messaging sent directly to voters in Texas.
Seth Meyers read a selection of text messages Texas residents have received attacking Democrat James Talarico during a segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The messages, according to the host, are part of a $175 million Republican effort aimed at Talarico.
Meyers used the segment to walk through the content of the texts directly, sharing their wording with the studio audience as examples of the messaging voters in Texas have been sent. The bit framed the spending figure as context for the volume and tone of the messages being circulated.
The segment fits into the show's regular practice of addressing current political material during its nightly broadcast, with Meyers presenting the texts as a window into how the attack campaign against Talarico has reached residents directly on their phones.
Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET/11:35 p.m. c on NBC, with episodes also available to stream on Peacock.
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