Liam Neeson Gets Quizzed on His Own Movies, Talks THE MONGOOSE on LATE NIGHT
The actor also chats about a high-speed muscle car scene during his appearance on the late-night show.
Liam Neeson discussed starring in his new movie The Mongoose during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, telling host Seth Meyers about filming scenes in a muscle car as part of the production. The conversation gave viewers a look at the project currently occupying the actor's schedule, with Neeson detailing specifics of the shoot alongside the host.
In the first clip, Neeson answers trivia questions about his own filmography, putting his memory of his body of work to the test on air. The segment paired the trivia format with his comments on The Mongoose, blending a lighter game with career-specific discussion of the new film.
A second clip isolates the trivia portion of the sit-down, showing Neeson quizzed on details from his own films. The moment centers on how well the actor recalls specifics from his past work, presented as a standalone excerpt from the broader conversation with Meyers.
Neeson's stop joins a run of recent film and television guests who have sat down with Meyers on the program, including Stephen Graham, who discussed his Apple TV show Nocturne during his own visit. Neeson's appearance similarly combined a current project update, in his case The Mongoose, with a lighter segment built around his history on screen.
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