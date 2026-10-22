Liam Neeson Gets Quizzed on His Own Movies, Talks THE MONGOOSE on LATE NIGHT

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Liam Neeson discussed starring in his new movie The Mongoose during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, telling host Seth Meyers about filming scenes in a muscle car as part of the production. The conversation gave viewers a look at the project currently occupying the actor's schedule, with Neeson detailing specifics of the shoot alongside the host.

In the first clip, Neeson answers trivia questions about his own filmography, putting his memory of his body of work to the test on air. The segment paired the trivia format with his comments on The Mongoose, blending a lighter game with career-specific discussion of the new film.

A second clip isolates the trivia portion of the sit-down, showing Neeson quizzed on details from his own films. The moment centers on how well the actor recalls specifics from his past work, presented as a standalone excerpt from the broader conversation with Meyers.

Neeson's stop joins a run of recent film and television guests who have sat down with Meyers on the program, including Stephen Graham, who discussed his Apple TV show Nocturne during his own visit. Neeson's appearance similarly combined a current project update, in his case The Mongoose, with a lighter segment built around his history on screen.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 15 Hrs 57 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone