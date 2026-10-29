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Sharon Horgan on Writing, Filming Her Own Sex Scenes in YOUTH

The actress explains what she means by calling her new series autofiction.

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Sharon Horgan discussed her series Youth during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, describing the show as 'autofiction' in conversation with host Seth Meyers. Horgan walked through how closely the project draws from her own life while still being a work of fiction.

During the sit-down, Horgan explained why she chose not to incorporate her own daughters into the show's storyline, giving viewers insight into the line she drew between her personal life and the material she put on screen.

Horgan also spoke about filming intimate scenes that she wrote for her own character, telling Meyers how uncomfortable the experience was to shoot despite having authored the material herself. The conversation offered a candid look at the gap between writing a scene and performing it.

The appearance centered on Horgan's process for blending real-life detail with scripted drama in Youth, giving audiences a sense of how the series took shape from her own experience.

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