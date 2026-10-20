SeriousFun Children's Network Honors Paul Newman's Legacy at Benefit Dinner

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SeriousFun Children's Network, the global community of 30 camps and programs serving children with serious illnesses, hosted its 2026 Benefit Dinner, Camp Changes Everything, on Friday, October 16, at The Glasshouse in New York City.

Uniting supporters, partners, and friends of SeriousFun, the evening raised critical funds to deliver free, life-changing camp experiences for children living with serious illnesses and their families. Founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, SeriousFun gives kids the chance to reclaim their childhood, build confidence and independence, form lasting friendships, and, as Paul loved to say, 'kick back and raise a little hell.'

The evening featured a special performance by 10-time Grammy Award winner Norah Jones (singer), along with appearances by John Oliver (comedian), B.J. Novak (actor), Josh Strobl (actor) of THE OUTSIDERS, Jason Suran (mentalist), Aisha Jackson (actor, singer), as well as performances by SeriousFun campers.

SeriousFun honored three recipients for their extraordinary contributions:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., recipient of the SeriousFun Trailblazer Award, celebrated for a decade of partnership and more than $20.5 million contributed to supporting children and families.

James H. 'Jimmy' Canton, recipient of the SeriousFun Camp Champion Award, honored for his decades of leadership and dedication at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, the first SeriousFun camp.

Georgia Wall Gogel and Donald Gogel, recipients of the SeriousFun Founder's Award, recognized for their longstanding leadership, generosity, and commitment to advancing Paul Newman's vision.

'My dad believed every child deserved the joy of childhood. That belief lives on at SeriousFun, where kids facing serious illness find belonging, build confidence, and see new possibilities for themselves. It's incredibly meaningful to see so many people come together to carry his vision forward,' said Clea Newman, SeriousFun ambassador and event co-chair.

Event Highlights

Broadway star Aisha Jackson kicked off the evening with a high-energy surprise flash mob, setting the stage for a night of music, celebration, and SeriousFun.

Josh Strobl, an original Broadway cast member of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical THE OUTSIDERS, delivered a moving performance of 'Stay Gold.'

New York-based mentalist Jason Suran captivated the audience with an interactive performance that drew guests into the show.

John Oliver and B.J. Novak brought humor and heart to the stage, celebrating SeriousFun's mission and the life-changing impact of camp on children and families.

SeriousFun campers took center stage for special musical performances, bringing the joy, talent, and spirit of camp to life.

10-time Grammy Award winner Norah Jones closed the evening with an intimate, moving three-song performance at the piano.

SeriousFun camps and programs are dependent upon private funding to serve children and families free of charge. SeriousFun programming and facilities are skillfully adapted to be inclusive and accessible, taking into consideration the medical conditions and needs of all campers. The medical expertise at SeriousFun camps enables them to support children living with more than 150 different diagnoses including cancer, HIV, blood disorders, heart diseases, neurologic conditions, and genetic and metabolic disorders.

The evening was made possible through generous support from Newman's Own Foundation, ASML, Gemline, Marriott Bonvoy, and Synchrony.

SeriousFun Children's Network is the leading network of medical specialty camps in the world, comprised of 30 camps and programs serving children living with serious illnesses and their families, always free of charge. Founded by Paul Newman, the Network has delivered more than 2.2 million life-changing experiences to children and families from over 50 countries since 1988. Learn more at www.seriousfun.org.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for SeriousFun Children’s Network







Photo Credit: Getty Images for SeriousFun Children’s Network

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