John Oliver Joins DAYS OF OUR LIVES After GENERAL HOSPITAL Run

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John Oliver has landed a guest-starring role on Days of Our Lives, his latest soap opera appearance following a three-episode stint earlier this year on General Hospital. The casting news was shared on TODAY, which highlighted Oliver's move between the two long-running daytime dramas.

On Days of Our Lives, Oliver plays Water Commissioner Devlin St. John, a character described as arriving in town to shake things up. The role marks a new chapter for Oliver within the soap opera world, coming directly on the heels of his brief but notable appearance on General Hospital.

Details on Oliver's storyline in Salem remain limited, but his character's arrival as a disruptive new presence suggests he could factor into upcoming plot developments on the long-running NBC soap. His quick turnaround from one major daytime drama to another points to a busy stretch of work across the genre.

The appearance adds to a year that has already included Oliver's General Hospital episodes, with Days of Our Lives now giving him a fresh platform to introduce a new character to daytime audiences.

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