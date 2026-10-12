Sean Buckley Joins PASSPORT PROPERTIES WITH BILLY NASH as Season Two Executive Producer

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Sean Buckley, founder and CEO of Canada's Buck Productions, has joined Passport Properties with Billy Nash as executive producer for Season Two. The appointment was announced at MIPCOM CANNES 2026 as the series' international rollout gains momentum.

Known as 'the Anthony Bourdain of real estate', Billy Nash has drawn comparisons to Bourdain's travel storytelling from the likes of The Washington Post, Forbes and the London Standard. The creator and host pairs some of the most extraordinary properties worldwide with authentic, unscripted storytelling, exploring culture, history, food and the people beyond the walls.

Season One visits homes including Villa Mona Lisa in Florence, basketball legend Tony Parker's château in Provence and a home in Ronda, Spain, where Ernest Hemingway spent many summers.

The nine-part debut season, independently created and produced by Nash, is airing on CANAL+ in Poland, Casa e Cozinha in Portugal and TV3 in the Baltic region. Blue Ant Media is the exclusive distributor for Season One, with broadcasters and streamers in further territories reviewing the series.

Buck Productions has been named to Realscreen's Global 100 for 11 consecutive years and has produced branded content for Red Bull, Canon and L'Oréal Paris.

'It's very rare in this business to find an incredible host and creator who also understands the business of production,' said Buckley. 'Billy brings all three. That adds tremendous value for future partners in Season Two and beyond.'

Season Two is in development, with locations across the Americas under consideration, from North and Central America to Argentina. Discussions are underway with major global brands on sponsorship and brand integration.

'I have access to extraordinary properties around the world, and I love sharing that world with viewers. They can grab their passports without ever leaving their living room,' said Nash. 'There are a lot of travelogues out there, but this one uses property as the way into the story. The property is our lens. The people are why you keep watching.'

Passport Properties with Billy Nash is produced by Nash Lux Productions.

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