TONY Film Available to Stream at Home

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TONY, the film starring Dominic Sessa as a young Anthony Bourdain, is now available to watch at home, with a Blu-ray release coming soon.

The film is directed by Matt Johnson and stars Dominic Sessa, Emilia Jones, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rich Sommers, Stavros Halkias, with Leo Woodall and Antonio Banderas.

A 19-year-old Anthony Bourdain travels to Provincetown and stumbles into the chaotic world of a restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that will shape the course of his life.

Jay McCarrol's original score for the film is available for pre-order at the A24 shop.

Starring

Dominic Sessa, Emilia Jones, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rich Sommers, Stavros Halkias, Leo Woodall, Antonio Banderas

Directed By

Matt Johnson

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