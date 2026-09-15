TONY Film Available to Stream at Home
Dominic Sessa stars as young Anthony Bourdain in Matt Johnson's film, which will arrive on Blu-ray soon.
TONY, the film starring Dominic Sessa as a young Anthony Bourdain, is now available to watch at home, with a Blu-ray release coming soon.
The film is directed by Matt Johnson and stars Dominic Sessa, Emilia Jones, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rich Sommers, Stavros Halkias, with Leo Woodall and Antonio Banderas.
A 19-year-old Anthony Bourdain travels to Provincetown and stumbles into the chaotic world of a restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that will shape the course of his life.
Jay McCarrol's original score for the film is available for pre-order at the A24 shop.
Starring
Dominic Sessa, Emilia Jones, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rich Sommers, Stavros Halkias, Leo Woodall, Antonio Banderas