GET JIRO to Premiere on Adult Swim's Toonami Block

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GET JIRO, based on the acclaimed graphic novel from Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose published through DC's Vertigo imprint, will debut on Adult Swim the evening of Saturday, October 3 at midnight ET/PT as part of its Toonami anime/action block, and will stream the next day on HBO Max. Adult Swim also released the official trailer.

From Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios and starring Brian Tee (Chicago Med), GET JIRO transports viewers to a post-apocalyptic, near-future Los Angeles where culinary culture reigns supreme and the world's most powerful figures are chefs. In this society where food is both currency and a demarcation of class, the mysterious sushi chef Jiro (Tee) sets out on a quest for vengeance.

'We at Adult Swim were huge fans of Bourdain and Rose's graphic novels, so when our partners at WBA first mentioned it, we were all in,' said Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen. 'Like everything Bourdain did, this story starts with food and then generously reaches out into all directions to cover culture, obsession, and what makes humanity problematic, but in the end, inspiring. What you get is a wildly original, cinematic series, the kind of thing that we feel is right at home on Adult Swim.'

Developed by Alessandro Tanaka and Brian Gatewoood and based on the graphic novels by Bourdain and Rose, with artwork by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza, GET JIRO also stars Titus Welliver (Bosch: Legacy), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and Justin Kirk (Weeds).

The series is executive produced by Tanaka and Gatewood alongside Jordan Blum and Sam Register. GET JIRO will also be available on digital with participating retailers.

About Adult Swim

Adult Swim is the global leader in adult animation, offering critically acclaimed, award-winning series such as 'Rick and Morty,' 'Robot Chicken,' 'Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal,' 'Smiling Friends,' 'Common Side Effects,' and the upcoming series 'GET JIRO.' Fan favorite anime block, Toonami, airs on Saturday nights and has expanded beyond acquisitions, producing original series including 'Ninja Kamui.' Adult Swim airs nightly from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT) on its linear channel and reaches fans via HBO Max.

About Warner Bros. Animation

Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) is one of the leading producers of animation in the entertainment industry, producing and developing projects for multiple platforms, both domestically and internationally. WBA's current slate include Bat-Fam, Batman: Caped Crusader, Batwheels, Creature Commandos, DC Super Powers, GET JIRO, Joker: Laugh Riot, Keeping Up with the Joneses, Krypto Saves the Day, Mister Miracle, My Adventures with Green Lantern, My Adventures with Superman, Starfire!, Teen Titans Go!. The studio has also produced a slate of theatrical feature films including The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim with New Line Cinema (December 2024), The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie with Ketchup Entertainment (March 2025) and Teen Titans Go! to the Movies (July 2018). As home to the iconic animated characters from the DC, Hanna-Barbera, MGM and Looney Tunes libraries, WBA also produces highly successful animated films — including the DC Universe Movies — for DVD, Blu-ray and digital media. Recent releases include Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires. Upcoming slate for Warner Home Entertainment include the Batman: Knightfall trilogy.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

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